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Looking to get ahead of your holiday shopping? You’re in the right place. This week’s best deals are packed with gift-worthy finds and practical upgrades, so you can start checking off your list before the December scramble. From beauty gadgets by Shark to chic layers at Simons and a little chef’s dream kitchen at Walmart, there’s plenty worth adding to cart.

And while you’re shopping, why not earn points toward a little something for yourself? Aeroplan members can collect points through participating online retailers by logging into the Aeroplan eStore or downloading the Aeroplan Shopping Button browser extension, which prompts you to click “accept and earn” at participating stores. Those points can go toward flights, hotel stays, car rentals and more—even your next coffee by converting points to Starbucks Stars. Joining Aeroplan is free, making it an easy way to turn everyday shopping into future rewards.

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Fashion deals

City Tote Bag In Signature Canvas For the person who carries a little bit of everything, this Coach tote is a gift that’ll get plenty of use. The signature canvas adds a timeless touch, while the roomy interior holds daily essentials and then some. Wrap it up for someone special–or make it your own holiday treat. $249 at Coach (was $360)

Two-Toned Track Jacket Shopping for someone whose calendar always includes a workout? This oversized track jacket makes a sporty addition to their rotation. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric keeps things comfortable, while zippered pockets with a hidden phone sleeve hold essentials. Contrasting details and a cinchable hem take it from morning runs to post-workout coffee. $119 at Lululemon (was $168)

Exclusive Striped-Collar Jersey Polo For the polished dresser on your list, this Lacoste polo makes an easy win. Created especially for Simons, it pairs soft pima cotton jersey with a contrasting striped collar and the brand’s signature crocodile logo. It’s a classic they can wear to holiday gatherings and keep reaching for long after the decorations come down. $99.95 at Simons (was $135)

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Beauty deals

Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool & Air Glosser For the beauty lover who’s always chasing a glossy blowout, consider this their next styling obsession. Combining heated ceramic with high-speed airflow, this two-in-one tool helps create smooth, bouncy styles on wet or dry hair. Gift it ahead of party season–or treat yourself before the holiday invitations start rolling in. $179.39 on Amazon (was $229.98)

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream Have a skincare enthusiast on your shopping list? This retinol eye cream makes a thoughtful addition to their beauty stocking. Formulated to target the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles, it brings a little extra care to their evening routine. Pair it with a favourite moisturizer for a gift they’ll actually use. $33.94 on Amazon (was $37.96)

Crest 3D Whitestrips Between festive dinners and family photos, there’s plenty to smile about this season. For anyone who already has whitening strips on their wish list–or your own pre-party prep–this Crest treatment targets surface stains with the same whitening ingredient used by dentists. The Canadian Dental Association-validated formula delivers gradual brightening over three weeks. $67.96 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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Kids’ deals

Acer Kids Bluetooth Headphones For the little music lover or audiobook fan, these wireless headphones are a gift with holiday-travel potential. Soft memory foam ear cushions and an adjustable headband keep comfort in mind, while the foldable design slips easily into a carry-on. With up to 60 hours of battery life, they’re ready for plenty of listening between charges. $29.99 on Amazon (was $33.99)

INFANS Kids Kitchen Playset A holiday surprise for the little chef who’s always offering to help with dinner. This wooden play kitchen comes equipped with a coffee maker, microwave and stove for hours of make-believe hosting. Sound and light effects bring their culinary creations to life, while a working tap with a water-recycling system adds an extra splash of fun. $197.99 at Walmart (was $329.99)

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TRAINOR SPORTS 8 FT Trampoline and Enclosure Some holiday surprises are too big to fit under the tree. This eight-foot trampoline is a gift to tuck away for backyard fun when warmer weather returns. A UV-resistant jumping mat, spring padding and zippered enclosure round out the setup–just make sure there’s room in the yard before adding it to your cart. $59.00 at Walmart (was $89)

Home deals

Ninja BlendBOSS Personal Blender Know someone whose morning always starts with a smoothie? This compact Ninja blender is a practical gift they can put straight to work. Its 1,200-peak-watt motor tackles ice and favourite ingredients, while the blending vessel doubles as a travel cup with a carry handle and locking flip cap. Blend, grab and go. $159.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Casper Snow Mattress For a bigger holiday splurge, consider a bedroom upgrade you can enjoy every night. Designed for hot sleepers, the Casper Snow Mattress pairs cooling technology with supportive comfort for a more inviting place to wind down. It’s a generous gift to yourself—or a shared upgrade worth putting on your household wish list. $3,399.15 at Casper (was $3999)

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Toytexx3-in-1 Folding Treadmill For the fitness fan who’s been wishing for an at-home setup, this folding treadmill could be the holiday gift that gets them moving. Speeds from 1 to 12 km/h and a manual incline of up to six per cent accommodate walks and jogs, while the folding frame helps save space between sessions. $189.99 at Walmart (was $399.99)

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