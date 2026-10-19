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Forget the usual chocolate countdown. This year’s foodie advent calendars serve up everything from small-batch Canadian coffee and loose-leaf tea to international sweets and gourmet popcorn, with delicious surprises behind every door. Whether you’re shopping for a hot sauce enthusiast or a chocolate lover, brands like The Roasters Pack, David’s Tea and Purdys have plenty to tempt their taste buds.

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar This gingerbread house-inspired tea advent calendar features 24 festive loose-leaf blends, from fruity and spiced flavours to classic black tea and soothing rooibos, with two servings of each to share or enjoy yourself. $69 at David's Tea

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Master Hot Sauce Gift Set This hot sauce gift set features 30 unique flavours in mini glass bottles, ranging from sweet and smoky to seriously spicy. It’s a fun gift for foodies who like a little (or a lot!) of heat. Try these sauces on everything from tacos and pizza to wings and barbecue. $59.99 on Amazon

12 Days of Christmas Hot Chocolate Gift Set Is there anything better than a mug of hot cocoa on a chilly winter day? This festive gift set features 12 gourmet flavours, including gingerbread, peppermint swirl and chocolate cherry, for a delicious lineup to sip your way through the holiday season. $29.99 on Amazon

Holiday Bells Advent Calendar, 24 pc Add a little chocolate to your holiday mornings with this festive advent calendar filled with 24 foil-wrapped chocolate bells. Inside, you’ll find an assortment of dark, milk and hazelnut chocolates, making it a sweet seasonal treat for any chocolate lover. $31.75 at Purdys

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Williams Sonoma Popcorn Advent Calendar Popcorn lovers can snack their way through the holidays with this gourmet advent calendar, featuring 24 doors filled with premium popcorn kernels and creative seasonings. From salted caramel cocoa to dill pickle and pepperoni pizza, the sweet and savoury flavours make it a perfect addition to holiday movie nights. $115.95 at williams sonoma

2026 Coffee Advent Calendar by The Roasters Pack For the coffee lover who’s always on the hunt for their next favourite, The Roasters Pack’s 2026 Advent Calendar serves up 26 single-origin coffees from small-batch Canadian roasters. A tasting journal, brew guides, a bonus mystery coffee and a $10 gift card make this more than a daily cup — it’s a chance to explore Canada’s specialty coffee scene from home. $139.95 at The Roasters Pack

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Candy of the World Advent Calendar For a countdown with a twist, this advent calendar features 96 sweets from around the world, with four treats from a different country to discover each day. It even includes a booklet with fun facts and a scorecard to rank your favourites as you taste your way through the collection. $51 at Uncommon Goods

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2026 For anyone who believes jam deserves its own holiday countdown, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2026 serves up 24 mini jars of limited-edition seasonal spreads. Each little glass jar brings a different festive fruit combination, all made in France with real fruit and tucked behind a charming Christmas-themed door. Once the last spoonful is gone, the collectible jars can be reused for spices, tiny gifts or festive table settings. $133.9 on Amazon

FERRERO COLLECTION GRAND ASSORTMENT Christmas 2026 Advent Calendar If you’re gifting a chocolate lover, this Ferrero Collection advent calendar serves up 24 individually wrapped confections in five flavours, from classic Ferrero Rocher to Raffaello and Ferrero Cappuccino. $24.79 on Amazon

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Gourmet Du Village Hot Chocolate 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar What says Christmas quite like a cup of hot chocolate? This advent calendar serves up 12 festive flavours, from candy cane to gingerbread and double truffle, making it a fun way to count down to the holidays or a thoughtful gift for the hot chocolate lover on your list. $24.98 at Well.ca

12 Days of Freeze-Dried Ice Cream For something a little different from the usual chocolate advent calendar, this rocket-shaped design comes with 12 bags of freeze-dried treats in flavours like chocolate, mango and Sicilian pistachio. The space-inspired packaging makes it a fun gift for anyone who enjoys trying something new. $70 at Uncommon Goods

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Watayo 45 Pcs Christmas Artificial Pine Branches – $21.99

ELEGANTPARK Personalized Christmas Stocking – $12.99

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eos Holiday Collection Candy Cane Swirl and Pink Champagne Super Balm – $13.66