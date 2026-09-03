SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Fall 2026 shoe trends to step into this season

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted September 3, 2026 7:00 am
3 min read
Styles to put a little pep into your step this PSL-season. View image in full screen
Styles to put a little pep into your step this PSL-season.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something about the arrival of PSL season that puts a little pep into our step–and, this year, fall footwear is doing the same. As temperatures dip and summer sandals make their way to the back of the closet, fall’s footwear lineup is stepping up with plenty of personality. From wild animal prints to sleek mules and statement-making heels, these are the shoe trends worth knowing about this season. Ahead, five styles to add to your fall rotation, with standout picks from Quince, Anthropologie and Simons.

 

Wild about it

One trend we’ll never tire of? Animal print. From bold leopard booties to snakeskin styles ready to slay, these daring designs are sure to turn heads–and fall is the perfect time to play with prints. This season, channel your inner wild side: start with a trench coat, add some sleek sunnies and finish the look with your favourite statement accessories.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The splurge:

Women's Mid Calf Boots
$127.29 on Amazon

 

The save:

DREAM PAIRS Women's Pointed Toe Block Heel Ankle Boots
$77.71 on Amazon

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

Mule it over

Backless shoes aren’t just for summer. This season, sleek leather and suede mules are sticking around for the transition into cooler weather–and we’re here for it. Slip them on with wide-leg trousers, straight-leg denim or a midi skirt for a look that feels pulled together without trying too hard. Bonus points for a rich brown, burgundy or classic black pair.

 

The splurge:

Italian Leather Horsebit Loafer Mule
$100 at Quince

 

The save:

Alizee Mules
$37.98 at Call It Spring
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Make a statement

Sometimes the outfit really does start with the shoes. This fall, sculptural silhouettes, pops of colour and unexpected details are bringing a little extra *oomph* to fall footwear. Think shoes that do the talking, whether you’re dressing up for a night on the town or simply looking to make your everyday denim feel a little more interesting.

 

The splurge:

Marzella Heeled Mule
$498 at Reformation

 

The save:

Jeffrey Campbell Sorcerer Slingback Heels
$220 at Anthropolgie
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Gold Polished Chunky Twisted Waterdrop Bangle – $19.98

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Mejuri Letter Bracelet – $268

 

Heel yeah

A fresh twist on the classic pump, cone-shaped heels are having a major moment. With their distinctive silhouette and ’80s feel, they’re a retro take on fall fashion. Wear them with tailored trousers for the office, or pair them with jeans and a cozy knit for a night out.

 

The splurge:

Mansur Gavriel Kiki Minimalist Leather Pumps
$795. at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

The save:

Stiletto-Heeled Suede Slingbacks
$84.99 at H&M

 

 

Riding high

Few shoes say fall quite like a classic riding boot. Knee-high silhouettes are getting a refresh with sleek leather finishes, buckle details and equestrian-inspired touches. They’re the kind of wardrobe wonders that look just as good with a flow-y midi dress as they do with tucked-in jeans and a chunky sweater–and yes, they’re perfectly suited for that first crisp fall day.

 

The splurge:

Italian Leather Tall Western Boots
$295 at Quince
Story continues below advertisement

 

The save:

DREAM PAIRS Knee-High Buckle Strap Riding Boots
$65.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Coach Cherry Bag Charm – $120

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices