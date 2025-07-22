6 best mid-summer electronics deals

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for the best mid-summer electronics deals? You’re in luck! From Acer’s vibrant curved gaming monitors to LG’s stunning 77-inch OLED TVs and JBL’s portable speakers with booming bass, these hot discounts have everything you need to upgrade your tech and keep the good vibes going.

LG 77-Inch G5 OLED evo 4K Smart TV Score 20% off the ultra-luxe LG 77-Inch G5 OLED 4K Smart TV (2025) – a sleek, cinematic upgrade for your space. With breathtaking picture quality, built-in Alexa, ultra-smooth motion, and a wall mount included, your movie nights just got a serious glow-up. $4799.99 on Amazon (was $5999.99)

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Bass Bring the vibes anywhere with the JBL Charge 5 – this cute little speaker packs deep bass, 20 hours of playtime, and is totally waterproof and dustproof, so the party never stops (even if it rains). Bonus: it can charge your phone too! $169.98 on Amazon (was $239.99)

Acer EDA270U Pbmiipx 27 Inch Curved Widescreen Gaming Display Level up your gaming with the Acer EDA270U – a dreamy 27 inch curved screen that’s super smooth, bright, and ready to wow with. Plus, it’s on sale, so your game nights just got a whole lot better. $199.94 on Amazon (was $249.99)

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Escape into your own world with the Soundcore Q20i by Anker – these cozy wireless headphones boast 40 hours of noise-canceling magic, big bass, and customizable sound, making them your perfect travel buddy for tunes that feel just right. $49.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Smart Watch for Men Women Grab this sleek smart watch for Men and Women at an incredible 87% off! Featuring a HD touch screen, bluetooth calling, AI voice, fitness and heart rate tracking, 100+ sports modes, and waterproof design – compatible with both Android and iOS. $39.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Mini-Projector Take movie nights anywhere with the Lisowod L03Pro mini projector – now 42% off! It’s super portable, easy to set up with AI, and perfect for cozy outdoor binges with Netflix and tons of streaming apps. $349.97 on Amazon (was $599.99)

