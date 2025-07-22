SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

6 best mid-summer electronics deals

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 22, 2025 6:37 am
1 min read
Upgrade your tech with limited-time deals from LG, Acer and more. View image in full screen
Upgrade your tech with limited-time deals from LG, Acer and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for the best mid-summer electronics deals? You’re in luck! From Acer’s vibrant curved gaming monitors to LG’s stunning 77-inch OLED TVs and JBL’s portable speakers with booming bass, these hot discounts have everything you need to upgrade your tech and keep the good vibes going.

 

LG 77-Inch G5 OLED evo 4K Smart TV
Score 20% off the ultra-luxe LG 77-Inch G5 OLED 4K Smart TV (2025) – a sleek, cinematic upgrade for your space. With breathtaking picture quality, built-in Alexa, ultra-smooth motion, and a wall mount included, your movie nights just got a serious glow-up.
$4799.99 on Amazon (was $5999.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Bass
Bring the vibes anywhere with the JBL Charge 5 – this cute little speaker packs deep bass, 20 hours of playtime, and is totally waterproof and dustproof, so the party never stops (even if it rains). Bonus: it can charge your phone too!
$169.98 on Amazon (was $239.99)

 

Acer EDA270U Pbmiipx 27 Inch Curved Widescreen Gaming Display
Level up your gaming with the Acer EDA270U – a dreamy 27 inch curved screen that’s super smooth, bright, and ready to wow with. Plus, it’s on sale, so your game nights just got a whole lot better.
$199.94 on Amazon (was $249.99)

 

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Escape into your own world with the Soundcore Q20i by Anker – these cozy wireless headphones boast 40 hours of noise-canceling magic, big bass, and customizable sound, making them your perfect travel buddy for tunes that feel just right.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Smart Watch for Men Women
Grab this sleek smart watch for Men and Women at an incredible 87% off! Featuring a HD touch screen, bluetooth calling, AI voice, fitness and heart rate tracking, 100+ sports modes, and waterproof design – compatible with both Android and iOS.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

 

Mini-Projector
Take movie nights anywhere with the Lisowod L03Pro mini projector – now 42% off! It’s super portable, easy to set up with AI, and perfect for cozy outdoor binges with Netflix and tons of streaming apps.
$349.97 on Amazon (was $599.99)

You may also like:

Magnetic Phone Holder for Laptop – $19.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $159.99

Story continues below advertisement

Robot Window Cleaner – $34.99

Retro Toaster with Touchscreen – $69.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices