Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Is the Bug Bite Thing *actually* worth the hype?

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted July 24, 2025 10:00 pm
2 min read
bug bite tool Amazon View image in full screen
The short answer: Yes!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to mosquito bites, I’ve tried it all—anti-itch creams, cooling gels, you name it. But my bites? They don’t mess around. Sometimes they swell up to the size of a loonie, and I’m left scratching like there’s no tomorrow. I’ve been desperately hunting for a fix that actually works. Enter: the Bug Bite Thing—a little suction tool that’s gone viral for all the right reasons.

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool
$21.5 on Amazon
This gadget first gained major attention on Shark Tank, where it earned a deal (and lots of buzz). Fast forward to now—it’s a bestseller on Amazon with over 90,000 reviews and counting.

Here’s how it works: As soon as you feel that itch coming on, place the tool directly over the bite. Slowly pull up on the handles until you feel a light but firm suction (pro tip: it shouldn’t hurt). Hold it for 10-20 seconds, then push the handles down to release. Repeat this 2-3 times, ideally right after the bite happens.

The result? It sucks out the insect venom or irritant, reducing swelling and itchiness without  any creams or chemicals. When I put it to the test during a weekend at the cottage (yay, mosquitos!), I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I was still able to see the bite on my skin afterward, but the itch? Practically gone. On a few occasions I felt the itch coming back, so I’d just whip the trusty gadget out and, voila, discomfort gone. No more tossing and turning at night or nail marks from scratching.

The best part? It’s compact and travels easily in your bag or carry-on. I’ve yet to use it on a bee sting—hopefully I’ll never have to—but it’s designed to offer the same calming relief for all bug bites. It’s now a non-negotiable item in my summer survival kit.

You may also like:

ParaGuard, Parasite Cleanse for humans – $49.99

Solar Bug Zapper – $41.95

Bug Zapper Racket – $39.99

If you’re prone to bug bites like I am, these other itch-fighting, insect-blocking heroes are also worth checking out:

 

Zax’s Original #1 Bug Bite & Anti-Itch Cream
Made with natural ingredients like witch hazel and menthol, this anti-itch cream relieves itching, redness, and swelling—without harsh chemicals. Perfect for outdoor adventures, this trusted formula offers quick, calming relief for irritated skin.
$15 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent
This DEET-based spray keeps mosquitoes, ticks, and biting flies at bay for up to 8 hours. It’s a go-to for hiking, camping, or evenings on the patio. It’s got a bit of a strong smell—but it works.
$12.99 on Amazon
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Radius Zone Gen 2.0
A high-tech alternative to sprays, this cordless device creates a mosquito-free bubble around you using scent-free, heat-activated repellent. It’s rechargeable, portable, and shockingly effective.
$49.98 on Amazon

 

MEKKAPRO Mosquito Net for Bed
If you’re serious about avoiding nighttime bites, this elegant, full-sized mosquito net turns any bed into a peaceful, protected cocoon. It’s easy to install, breathable, and adds a bit of dreamy, buzz-free romance to your space.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Benadryl Itch Relief Stick
This roll-on stick is gentle enough for little ones but still effective. It combines a topical antihistamine with a cooling sensation to calm irritated skin fast. Bonus: no messy creams or sticky residue. Just smooth, itch-free skin.
$6.58 on Amazon
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

