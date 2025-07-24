Is the Bug Bite Thing *actually* worth the hype?

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When it comes to mosquito bites, I’ve tried it all—anti-itch creams, cooling gels, you name it. But my bites? They don’t mess around. Sometimes they swell up to the size of a loonie, and I’m left scratching like there’s no tomorrow. I’ve been desperately hunting for a fix that actually works. Enter: the Bug Bite Thing—a little suction tool that’s gone viral for all the right reasons.
This gadget first gained major attention on Shark Tank, where it earned a deal (and lots of buzz). Fast forward to now—it’s a bestseller on Amazon with over 90,000 reviews and counting.
Here’s how it works: As soon as you feel that itch coming on, place the tool directly over the bite. Slowly pull up on the handles until you feel a light but firm suction (pro tip: it shouldn’t hurt). Hold it for 10-20 seconds, then push the handles down to release. Repeat this 2-3 times, ideally right after the bite happens.
The result? It sucks out the insect venom or irritant, reducing swelling and itchiness without any creams or chemicals. When I put it to the test during a weekend at the cottage (yay, mosquitos!), I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I was still able to see the bite on my skin afterward, but the itch? Practically gone. On a few occasions I felt the itch coming back, so I’d just whip the trusty gadget out and, voila, discomfort gone. No more tossing and turning at night or nail marks from scratching.
The best part? It’s compact and travels easily in your bag or carry-on. I’ve yet to use it on a bee sting—hopefully I’ll never have to—but it’s designed to offer the same calming relief for all bug bites. It’s now a non-negotiable item in my summer survival kit.
