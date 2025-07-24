Menu

The Curator

Compact fitness gear to pack for vacation

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 24, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Reebok, Garmin, Lululemon and more - the latest fitness gear fits seamlessly into your suitcase without weighing you down. View image in full screen
Reebok, Garmin, Lululemon and more - the latest fitness gear fits seamlessly into your suitcase without weighing you down.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Packing fitness gear for vacation used to mean lugging around bulky sneakers and a ratty sweatshirt — but nowadays, compact and stylish workout essentials make staying active on the road easier and way more fashionable. From sleek resistance bands to ultra-lightweight sneakers, the latest fitness gear fits seamlessly into your suitcase without weighing you down.

Whether you’re headed for a beach getaway with sunrise yoga, gearing up for a weekend hiking trip, or just after versatile pieces that pull double duty as casual wear, we’ve rounded up the best compact fitness must-haves to keep you moving – wherever your travels take you.

 

SHOKZ OpenDots One Open-Ear Headphones
These open-ear headphones take comfort and convenience to the next level, with a flexible nickel-titanium clip-on design and ultra-light 6.5g earbuds that stay secure all day. Packed with rich Dolby Audio, up to 40 hours of playtime, water resistance, and app-controlled features like customizable EQ and multipoint pairing, they’re small in size but seriously powerful.
$249.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Garmin Venu 3S
This smartwatch is perfect for fitness while traveling thanks to its long battery life (up to 10 days in smartwatch mode), so you don’t have to worry about frequent charging on the go. With over 30 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, animated workouts, and health tracking features like Body Battery, stress monitoring, and recovery insights.
$659.99 on Amazon

 

floatzig 1 running shoes
Don’t skip those morning runs! The Reebok FloatZig 1 running shoes are super lightweight, combining high-energy cushioning with a bold outsole for a smooth, responsive ride from the first mile to the last.
$149.99 at Reebok (was $175.00)

 

Folding Travel Yoga Mat
With a secure grip and stable surface, this mat supports yoga, Pilates, and core workouts wherever you are – from the park to the beach. It’s lightweight, durable and easy to clean.
$21 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz Shine
Stay hydrated in the go with this adorable water bottle from Lululemon. It’s a sleek, lightweight bottle designed to keep up with your active routine. With its easy-carry handle, leakproof lid, and eye-catching metallic finish, it’s perfect for workouts, hikes or travel days.
$48 at Lululemon
More Recommendations

 

Resistance Exercise Bands
Add a little stretch to your strength routine with these resistance exercise bands! These little bands are perfect for targeting every muscle group. They’re lightweight, versatile, and ready to level up your workouts.
$21.95 on Amazon (was $24.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Adjustable Wrist Weights
Take your workouts up a notch with these sleek 1-pound wrist weights. Waterproof, sweat-proof, and stylish, they’re perfect for yoga, pilates, running, and more—your fitness goals never looked so good.
$42.99 on Amazon

 

Pilates Ring Fitness Circle
Compact and lightweight, this Pilates ring is easy to pack and ready to help tone and sculpt your arms, legs, and core. Features comfy non-slip padded handles for a secure grip and flexible, durable resistance.
$22.6 on Amazon (was $25.55)

 

Push Up Board
This foldable, travel-friendly push-up board packs a serious punch – designed with a wider support area and multiple hand positions to challenge your strength, improve balance, and reduce strain on joints.
$29.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

