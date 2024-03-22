Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star to officiate wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Millie Bobby Brown‘s on-screen ‘Papa,’ actor Matthew Modine, said he will officiate the star’s wedding to her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

Modine, who plays antagonist Dr. Martin Brenner in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, told Access Daily he’s already written wedding vows for the ceremony.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married, and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” the 65-year-old actor explained.

Modine said the Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 21, “loved” the vows he created.

He told Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that he’s officiated one other wedding before this.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony,” Modine gushed.

“I’ve been married 44 years. It’s amazing when it works.”

Modine is married to Caridad Rivera, a makeup and wardrobe stylist. They have two children.

Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, first teased news of their engagement in April 2023. Brown uploaded a photo of the two actors embracing on the beach while she wore a diamond ring on her fourth finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the post, a reference to the Taylor Swift song Lover.

The engaged couple first began dating in 2021.

The date of their pending nuptials has not been made public.

In February, Brown recounted the proposal in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Brown said Bongiovi proposed while the pair were on vacation. Since the couple love diving, and obtained their diving licences together, Brown said her fiancé popped the question while underwater.

On the special day, Bongiovi informed an unsuspecting Brown that they were scheduled for an 8 a.m. dive.

While “many metres” underwater, Brown said Bongiovi handed her a shell that had a ring hidden underneath. Unable to speak in the water, the couple bubbled and signed at one another before Bongiovi put the ring on Brown’s finger.

“He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger,” Brown recalled. “It plummets so fast; it was like a cinematic movie.”

Bongiovi dove for the ring, Brown said, and saved it.

When they surfaced, Bongiovi formally asked Brown to marry him.

Brown skyrocketed to international fame as a child after starring as Eleven in Stranger Things. The smash hit TV series will return one last time for its upcoming fifth season.

Bongiovi, also an actor, is set to star in Rockbottom, an upcoming comedy about a rock ‘n’ roll ’80s hair metal band called CougarSnake.