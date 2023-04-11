Millie Bobby Brown teases engagement announcement to Jake Bongiovi

Send this page to someone via email

A picture of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi has set the internet ablaze for one reason: the diamond on her ring finger.

Brown, 19, seemingly announced her engagement to Bongiovi, 20, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the black and white photo, the two actors are seen embracing on the beach. Brown, whose hands are visible, wears a diamond ring on her fourth finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote, a reference to the Taylor Swift song Lover.

Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, also shared two photos that appear to have been taken on the same day.

In the first photo, the couple is captured from behind, standing with Bongiovi’s arms around Brown. In the second, Bongiovi and Brown are locked in intense eye contact in front of a picturesque, blue beach.

He captioned the post simply, “Forever.”

Neither Brown nor Bongiovi has publicly confirmed or denied if they are engaged. However, Brown’s friends celebrated the news in the comments of her Instagram post.

Noah Schnapp, Brown’s best friend and fellow Stranger Things star, commented, “OH MY GOD CONGRATS.”

Actors Aaron Paul, Ashley Tisdale and Madison Bailey also offered congratulations.

Brown and Bongiovi first alluded to the fact that they were dating in 2021. Brown posted an Instagram photo of her and Bongiovi kissing as they rode the London Eye.

In a New Year’s Day post, Brown recapped 2022 and called Bongiovi her “partner for life.”

“Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us,” she wrote. “Let’s do it again but better!”

Brown skyrocketed to international fame after starring as Eleven in Stranger Things. Since then, Brown has also starred as the titular character in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.

Bongiovi, also an actor, is one of four children to Jon Bon Jovi and restauranteur Dorothea Hurley.