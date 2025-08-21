Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi announce they’ve adopted a child

Send this page to someone via email

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are now parents.

The Stranger Things star, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, announced that they had adopted a daughter on Thursday.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the pair said in a joint Instagram statement.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Enola Holmes actor and Bongiovi first crossed paths on social media and were friends for a while before becoming a couple, she told Wired in 2022.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They became engaged in April 2023 and were married in May 2024.

In October, the couple shared photos of their wedding celebrations, which took place at Villa Cetinale in Italy.

Story continues below advertisement

In a March appearance on the Smartless podcast, Brown said she was looking forward to becoming a mother one day.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And it’s been my thing since before I met Jake … since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she said.

“And my nan, my grandmother, was a huge part of my life… Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.

“It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing.”

She hinted that adoption was in the cards and having a large family was important to her and her husband.

“I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as in adopting,” she said.