Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share romantic wedding photos

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Over four months after they officially tied the knot, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are allowing fans a peek at their special day.

The spouses both uploaded several photos from the wedding to their social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown, 20, captioned her carousel of romantic snaps, “Forever and always, your wife.”

Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, used the matching caption, “Forever and always, your husband.”

The Enola Holmes actor wore several white wedding dresses on her special day, one of which was a custom, lacy Galia Lahav gown featuring an ornate train. Brown paired the dress with a long Monvieve veil that includes matching lace details.

Bongiovi, 22, looked sharp in a white suit jacket paired with a black bow-tie and trousers.

Story continues below advertisement

Bongiovi shared several photos as well. In the carousel’s final snap, Brown’s on-screen Stranger Things “Papa” Matthew Modine is seen officiating the wedding under an extravagant floral arch.

Modine revealed earlier that he wrote original wedding vows for the ceremony.

View image in full screen ‘Stranger Things’ actor Matthew Modine officiated the wedding between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. Instagram @jakebongiovi

On the wedding day, Jon Bon Jovi matched his son’s white tux and posed for a photo to commemorate the occasion.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Jon Bon Jovi told the press his son Jake Bongiovi is ‘as happy as can be’ to be married to Millie Bobby Brown. Instagram @jakebongiovi

In another photo shared by Bongiovi, the newlyweds sport an outfit change. While posed in front of a fresco, Bongiovi holds Brown’s hand in a classy black tux. Brown wore a high-neck, corseted white gown with a layered, lacy waterfall skirt and heels.

View image in full screen Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared photos from their secretive wedding to social media on Oct. 2, 2024. Instagram @jakebongiovi

Brown and Bongiovi married in a hush-hush ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Italy in May. The wedding was attended by the couple’s family and friends.

Story continues below advertisement

After rumours of the stars’ nuptials began to swirl, it was Jon Bon Jovi who confirmed his son married the Stranger Things actor.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Jon Bon Jovi said Brown and his son exchanged vows during “a very small family wedding.”

Love is in the air! 💍👀 Rock icon @jonbonjovi reflects on his son Jake tying the knot with English actress Millie Bobby Brown 🫶 #TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/VjJyrfUjUi pic.twitter.com/pxtCnTtHmX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 28, 2024

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023.

She later told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Bongiovi proposed underwater when they were scuba diving on vacation.

While “many metres” below the surface, Brown said Bongiovi handed her a shell that had a ring hidden underneath. Unable to speak in the water, the couple bubbled and signed at one another before Bongiovi put the ring on Brown’s finger.

Story continues below advertisement

“He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger,” Brown recalled. “It plummets so fast; it was like a cinematic movie.”

Bongiovi dove for the ring, Brown said, and saved it.

When they surfaced, Bongiovi formally asked Brown to marry him.