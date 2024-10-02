Menu

Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share romantic wedding photos

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 3:39 pm
2 min read
A split image. On the left, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi stand in a lush, green garden in wedding attire. On the right, the pair kiss in their wedding attire. View image in full screen
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared several photos from their hush-hush wedding ceremony. Instagram @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi
Over four months after they officially tied the knot, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are allowing fans a peek at their special day.

The spouses both uploaded several photos from the wedding to their social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown, 20, captioned her carousel of romantic snaps, “Forever and always, your wife.”

Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, used the matching caption, “Forever and always, your husband.”

The Enola Holmes actor wore several white wedding dresses on her special day, one of which was a custom, lacy Galia Lahav gown featuring an ornate train. Brown paired the dress with a long Monvieve veil that includes matching lace details.

Bongiovi, 22, looked sharp in a white suit jacket paired with a black bow-tie and trousers.

Bongiovi shared several photos as well. In the carousel’s final snap, Brown’s on-screen Stranger Things “Papa” Matthew Modine is seen officiating the wedding under an extravagant floral arch.

Modine revealed earlier that he wrote original wedding vows for the ceremony.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchange vows in front of Matthew Modine under a floral arch. View image in full screen
‘Stranger Things’ actor Matthew Modine officiated the wedding between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. Instagram @jakebongiovi

On the wedding day, Jon Bon Jovi matched his son’s white tux and posed for a photo to commemorate the occasion.

Three men stand in white tuxedos. One is Jake Bongiovi, one is Jon Bon Jovi. View image in full screen
Jon Bon Jovi told the press his son Jake Bongiovi is ‘as happy as can be’ to be married to Millie Bobby Brown. Instagram @jakebongiovi

In another photo shared by Bongiovi, the newlyweds sport an outfit change. While posed in front of a fresco, Bongiovi holds Brown’s hand in a classy black tux. Brown wore a high-neck, corseted white gown with a layered, lacy waterfall skirt and heels.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. View image in full screen
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shared photos from their secretive wedding to social media on Oct. 2, 2024. Instagram @jakebongiovi
Brown and Bongiovi married in a hush-hush ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Italy in May. The wedding was attended by the couple’s family and friends.

After rumours of the stars’ nuptials began to swirl, it was Jon Bon Jovi who confirmed his son married the Stranger Things actor.

During an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Jon Bon Jovi said Brown and his son exchanged vows during “a very small family wedding.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023.

She later told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Bongiovi proposed underwater when they were scuba diving on vacation.

While “many metres” below the surface, Brown said Bongiovi handed her a shell that had a ring hidden underneath. Unable to speak in the water, the couple bubbled and signed at one another before Bongiovi put the ring on Brown’s finger.

“He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger,” Brown recalled. “It plummets so fast; it was like a cinematic movie.”

Bongiovi dove for the ring, Brown said, and saved it.

When they surfaced, Bongiovi formally asked Brown to marry him.

