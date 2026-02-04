Alleged ransom notes sent to news outlets as Nancy Guthrie search enters 4th day

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Arizona say they are investigating the legitimacy of several suspected ransom notes sent to media outlets around the area where Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie — who hosts NBC’s morning show Today — was allegedly abducted.

At least three different media outlets, TMZ and two of CNN’s Tucson affiliates, KOLD and KGUN, reported receiving the purported ransom notes demanding millions in bitcoin for Guthrie’s release.

Police have not determined whether the notes are legitimate, but told reporters on Tuesday that they are being taken seriously.

“When the note comes to us, it’s like any piece of evidence. You give it to us. You give us a lead. We’re going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Nanos said TMZ reported receiving the note before alerting authorities.

The outlets that reported receiving the ransom note said it contained specific information about the inside of Guthrie’s home, but did not provide any further details. Nanos has not confirmed whether the contents of the notes match the crime scene. He said that the notes had been shared with Savannah Guthrie.

In a new interview with NBC’s Liz Kreutz on Today on Wednesday morning, Nanos said, “We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here.”

“We want to save her,” he continued.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was aware of reports of ransom notes and that it was working closely with the FBI.

Investigators believe Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home in Tucson, Ariz., against her will.

Nanos said Guthrie has limited mobility and noted other factors indicating she did not leave on her own, but declined to elaborate further.

Guthrie, who lived alone, was of sound mind, he added.

“This is not dementia-related. She’s as sharp as a tack. The family wants everyone to know that this isn’t someone who just wandered off,” Nanos said, adding that she needs daily medication.

Nanos said at a news conference Sunday night that Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Tucson area.

Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday. The sheriff said a family member received a call from someone at church saying Nancy Guthrie wasn’t there, leading family to search for her at her home and then calling 911.

View image in full screen This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP

Nanos told CBS News that security footage from Guthrie’s home revealed nothing because it was likely auto-deleted after a certain period. It will have to be obtained via forensic means, he said.

A search using dogs, drones and supported by border patrol agents and a homicide unit was triggered over the weekend but has since been pulled back, Nanos said. It is not standard for the homicide team to get involved in such cases, he added.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene,” Nanos said Sunday. He was not ruling out foul play.

“We don’t see this as a search mission so much as it is a crime scene,” the sheriff said on Monday.

A small amount of blood was found inside the Tucson home, a law enforcement source told CBS News. As of this writing, it has not been confirmed whose blood was at the scene. Tests are currently being conducted to determine its origin.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement on Monday about her mother’s disappearance.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott