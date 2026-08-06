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4 comments

  1. No more old people, its science.
    August 7, 2026 at 7:11 am

    Vaccines killed more people than the diseases they attempt to mitigate. Its science for shortening the lives of old people who don’t matter and no one cares about so we don’t have to pay for their lazy old asses to live,

  2. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 6:47 pm

    mRNA technology in the flu shot. I always got the flu shot annually but if mRNA is the base technology I will no more be getting a flu shot. The Covid shot with mRNA almost killed 3 days after getting it. No thank you I will never again put my life in danger from the mRNA spike protein.

  3. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 4:53 pm

    I get the flu shot every year but I won’t be getting it anymore if mRNA technology is involved

  4. Try This
    August 6, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    if it is mRNA, then it is not a vaccine.
    The flu is a minor inconvenience, mRNA is a killer.
    Why would anyone volunteer for this poison?
    It was proven during Covid. It has fatal side effects.

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FDA approves Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccine for the flu

By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press
Posted August 6, 2026 11:02 am
2 min read
Flue vaccine View image in full screen
FILE - Pharmacy manager Aylen Amestoy administers a patient with a seasonal flu vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
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The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new kind of flu vaccine for older people, the first made with the same mRNA technology that was key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturer Moderna said.

The shot, named mFlusiva, is intended for adults age 50 or older. Other brands of flu shots already have begun arriving in pharmacies ahead of fall vaccination season, and Moderna said late Wednesday that it expects some of its new version to be available soon at select retailers.

While there already are multiple flu vaccine options in the U.S., including three specifically recommended for people age 65 or older, tens of thousands of Americans die from influenza every year and older adults are among the most vulnerable.

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Flu vaccines must be updated annually to best match circulating strains of the virus. Vaccines made with the Nobel Prize-winning mRNA technology are faster to manufacturer than other types, and experts say this additional option might help if the shape-shifting flu virus mutates in a way that requires suddenly brewing new doses.

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Moderna said the FDA granted full approval for mFlusiva’s use in people ages 50 to 64, based on a study of 40,000 people that found 27 per cent fewer flu cases among people who got the new shot compared with those who got a different common flu vaccine brand. For people 65 or older, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based manufacturer said the FDA granted what’s called accelerated approval for the shot — based on a smaller study showing it generated a strong immune response compared with an existing high-dose vaccine for seniors – while it conducts an additional study.

Moderna’s data showed no major safety issues although the shot did cause some temporary reactions including injection site pain, fever, headache, tiredness and aches that occurred somewhat more than with today’s flu shots.

The FDA action comes after a highly unusual public dispute over mFlusiva earlier this year. A then-top FDA official blocked the company’s application, a sign of the agency’s heightened vaccine scrutiny under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Days later, the agency changed course after Moderna publicly challenged the ruling — and in June a panel of independent advisers to the FDA unanimously recommended the vaccine’s approval.

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