Trump signs order allowing for wider use of dyed diesel amid soaring prices

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1 comment

  1. aden holding
    October 6, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    We are looking for an individual who can lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding company.

    We are seeking an investor capable of investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding company.

    We will establish an animation film production company using the 185,000 US dollars you will lend to our holding company.

    We will establish an animation film production company with the 185,000 US dollars you invest in our holding company.

    We will use the 185,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company to establish an animation film production company, and we will have increased that investment amount within a few months.

    By using the 185,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company to launch an animation film production company, we will increase the value of your investment within a few months.

    We will have increased the 185,000 US dollars you invested in our holding company within a few months.

    We will use the 185,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company to establish an animated film production company, and within a few months, we will significantly increase the 185,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company.

    Since animated films attract significant public interest today and we intend to undertake international animation projects, the animation film production sector will generate substantial revenue for us.

    Since animated films currently attract more attention and we will be working on international animated film projects, the animation production sector will provide us with significant revenue.

    By establishing an animation production company, we will generate substantial revenue within a few months.

    By utilizing artificial intelligence tools as well, we will be able to produce animated films more quickly.

    We will produce professional-quality animated films covering a wide range of topics.

    Since we will be producing animated films across many categories and in multiple languages, our viewership will increase rapidly.

    Since animated films are currently very popular and we excel in the field of advertising, the animated films we produce could garner millions of views in a short time.

    How will revenue be generated, and how will we increase our audience?

    Since the animated films we will produce will be in many languages, it will increase the viewership of our animated films internationally.

    Since we will produce animated films in many categories instead of just one, the animated films we make will receive more viewership.

    We will produce animated films in at least seven different categories every year.

    Since we will produce high-quality and more professional animated films, our films will be watched by millions internationally.

    We will earn money per view by sharing the animated films we produce on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

    Since the animated films we will produce will be in many languages, we will earn money per ticket by screening our animated films in cinemas of many countries.

    We will earn revenue per ticket by screening the animated films we produce in movie theaters across many countries.

    By releasing the animated films we produce on various streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, we will generate significant revenue.

    We will release the films we produce on our own website; through a paid subscription model, viewers wishing to watch our animated films will purchase subscriptions, thereby generating revenue for us.

    As the audience for the animated films we produce grows, we will generate significant revenue by promoting sponsors’ products in our future animated films.

    By embedding trailers of the animated films we produce onto blogs and news sites, we will increase the international viewership of our animated films.

    By promoting our animated films on various high-traffic websites and social media accounts, we will achieve a large audience.

    By using advertising tools such as Google Ads, YouTube Ads, and Facebook Ads, we will be able to introduce our animated films to the entire world more quickly.

    As our fan base grows, we will generate extra revenue by producing and selling products—such as toys, mugs, and sweaters—featuring the characters from our animated films.

    We will generate significant revenue by broadcasting our animated films on television channels in many countries.

    By employing a very strong marketing strategy, we will generate millions of dollars in revenue from the animated film industry in a short time.

    How will the process work?

    First, we will establish an educational website offering professional-level training in animated film production.

    Even someone with absolutely no knowledge of making animated films can become a professional within one month by studying the animation course on our training site.

    We will train and hire our own animation production staff.

    Since we will train our team ourselves, we will be able to work in a more coordinated manner, which will enable us to complete the animated films we produce more quickly.

    Within two months, we will have trained and recruited staff to establish our own animation film production team.

    We will assemble a professional-level animated film production team within two months.

    Within two months of assembling our animation film production team, we will produce professionally designed animated films covering various topics and in multiple languages

    We will produce animated films in at least 7 different categories within two months.

    Once our animated films are completed, we will release them in various places and start earning money within two months.

    We will generate substantial profits within two months of completing our animated films, thanks to our strong marketing strategy.

    Within two months, we will rapidly generate substantial revenue by releasing our film on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, as well as in movie theaters across many countries.

    One month after releasing our animated film internationally, we will generate revenue of at least 7 million US dollars.

    We will generate at least 7,000,000 US dollars in revenue one month after releasing our animated films in many countries.

    Since the animated films we produce will be in multiple languages ​​and across various categories, they will quickly garner high viewership.

    Today, animation film production companies generate average annual earnings of at least 800 million US dollars.

    Thanks to our strong advertising tactics, we will generate more revenue in the future.

    We will have generated at least 7,000,000 US dollars in revenue within a total of 7 months.

    How much income will you generate by investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding company?

    If you lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding, I will return your money as 370,000 US dollars on 30/04/2027.

    If you invest 185,000 US dollars in our holding, I will return your money as 370,000 US dollars on 30.04.2027.

    We will increase the 185,000 US dollars you have lent to our holding company by utilizing it in the animated film production sector, and I will return the funds to you as 370,000 US dollars on April 30, 2027.

    I will return your money to you as 370,000 US dollars on April 30, 2027.

    April 30, 2027, is the date we will repay your money.

    You will have generated twice as much revenue within a few months.

    I will repay you the 185,000 US dollars you lent to our holding company as 370,000 US dollars when the date of April 30, 2027, arrives.

    We will invest the 185,000 US dollars you have lent to our holding company into the animated film production sector to further increase the amount, and when April 30, 2027, arrives, I will return the money to you as 370,000 US dollars.

    By investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding company, you will generate substantial returns in a short period—don’t miss this opportunity.

    How to contact us:

    To learn how you can grow your money by investing in our holding company, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal number, or email address listed below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn more about our animated film project and how you can invest 185,000 US dollars in our holding, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding and increase your money even more within a few months, and to get detailed information, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    Send us a message via Telegram, Signal, or email for detailed information.

    I have listed our contact details below; you can obtain detailed information by sending a message to any of them.

    To learn how you can lend 185,000 US dollars to our holding and to get detailed information about our animated film project, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below, and I will provide you with detailed information.

    To learn how you can further increase your money within a few months by investing 185,000 US dollars in our holding and to get detailed information about our animated film production project, send a message to my telegram username, signal username, or email address below.

    To learn how you can increase your money, send a message to my Telegram username, Signal contact number, or email address below.

    My Telegram username:
    @adenholding

    Signal contact number:
    +447842572711

    Signal username:
    adenholding.88

    my email address:
    adenholding27@yahoo.com

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Trump signs order allowing for wider use of dyed diesel amid soaring prices

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 12:08 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Global National: Oct. 2'
Global National: Oct. 2
Relief could be on the way for drivers filling up with diesel, as U.S. President Donald Trump puts pressure on Europe to release diesel reserves to help bring down prices.
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U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Monday which allows for a wider use of dyed diesel on regular roads and highways across America, as consumers and businesses grapple with record-high fuel prices.

The move follows other states, including Texas, where a state of emergency was declared by Governor Greg Abbot in order to ease some restrictions on dyed diesel.

Trump signed the executive order from a rally stage in Nebraska. The high cost of diesel and other fuels is a risk to Republicans ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections in which control of Congress is at stake.

Dyed diesel is essentially regular diesel fuel that is dyed a reddish colour to identify it for exclusive off-road applications, like with tractors and farming equipment, and it’s comparably cheaper than regular diesel because it is exempt from most road and highway taxes.

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Trump’s executive order allows for Americans to use dyed diesel to fill up trucks and other road vehicles that would normally have to fill up for a higher cost at truck stops.

The directive orders secretaries of the U.S. Treasury as well as the departments of transportation and agriculture to waive the off-road requirement for tax-free diesel and allow anyone to buy the red dye diesel fuel that is used by the agriculture industry and by some off-road vehicles.

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The order also defers federal taxes normally required to clear dyed diesel for use on roads and highways for the remainder of the year without interest or penalties. It also states the measure will be used “to explore pathways to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes.”

It also directs the U.S. agriculture secretary to “ensure farmers’ access to dyed diesel in high-demand areas” while asking the transportation secretary to coordinate with states, industry leadership, and labour organizations on access to dyed diesel.

“We are not going to need it long, I hope,” Trump said of the waiver.

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Easing restrictions on dyed diesel doesn’t lower diesel prices directly, but it is, generally, a cheaper version of the same fuel, and allowing for a wider use of it means businesses won’t have to pay some of the higher prices at pumps.

Diesel prices reached a record of roughly US$6.50 per gallon last month.

In Canada, the national average for diesel is about CA$2.50 per litre as of publication. Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the prices seen over the past few months are roughly double where they were last year, and could climb even higher unless various geopolitical tensions ease fast.

Prices for the fuel integral to trucking goods have risen in response to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the conflicts having led to attacks on refineries in the Middle East and Russia.

G7 countries announced last week that they would release 100 million barrels of diesel, after pressure from Trump who had considered banning U.S. exports of the fuel.

In Canada, the federal and some provincial governments have moved to ease some taxes on fuel in order to provide quick relief for consumers and businesses.

The federal government recently extended a pause on the fuel excise tax until the end of January 2027, which brought immediate relief at the pumps for both regular and diesel fuels as well as jet fuels when it was introduced earlier this year. The tax will then return at a 50 per cent rate from Feb. 1 through March 31, 2027.

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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has proposed eliminating all tax on diesel sales until at least Canada Day by extending the full fuel excise tax cut until July 1 of next year and removing the GST from the purchase of fuel.

– with a file from Reuters

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