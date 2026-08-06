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10 comments

  1. Dr Fauxci
    August 6, 2026 at 7:08 pm

    I really got some bad legal advise from my lawyers. It was worse than the advise you all got from me in 2020. They said “just take the fifth on every question” but didn’t say it could put me in contempt.
    This is political persecution because my personal diary on a government computer should be private, even if it reveals I lied about everything and lied to congress.
    The resurge of attention has been glorious, everyone is calling for an interview or appearance and they all blame it on Trump.
    I am a celebrity again!!

  2. anonymouse
    August 6, 2026 at 5:38 pm

    blame trump , he said it was all chinas fault . don,t worry it will only last a couple of weeks .

  3. Anonymouse
    August 6, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    Jail with no parole is the only right thing to do. He ruined the lives of millions of people.

  4. Incontinentia Buckets
    August 6, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Ahh, the political prosecution shoe is on the other foot. Enjoy

  5. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 2:18 pm

    @tank I think he’s waiting tables down at the Steak Shack.

  6. tank
    August 6, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    Anybody seen Dr. Tam lately.

  7. Benoît
    August 6, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    McCarthyism revisited.

  8. Zeke
    August 6, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    Keep sucking Brianne it’s what you do best

  9. Brian Desormeau
    August 6, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    Some people aren’t very intelligent. For example, Zeke isn’t intelligent, he’s a knee-jerk MAGA dope.

  10. Zeke
    August 6, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    I hope that scumbag hangs, responsible for 7 million deaths

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Fauci faces possible contempt charge after U.S. Senate committee vote

By Eric Tucker and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press
Posted August 6, 2026 12:03 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Fauci faces possible contempt charge after U.S. Senate committee vote'
Fauci faces possible contempt charge after U.S. Senate committee vote
Fauci faces possible contempt charge after U.S. Senate committee vote
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A Senate committee on Thursday voted along party lines to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress over his refusal to answer questions at a hearing on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up a referral to the Department of Justice for potential investigation over whether the country’s long-time top infectious disease official properly exercised his constitutional rights.

The vote approving the contempt resolution came a week after Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, an episode that raised fresh legal questions about the ability of Congress to compel testimony from a previously pardoned witness.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, the committee chairman who pressed for the contempt finding, said that constitutional protection did not apply because Fauci last year received a pardon from Democratic President Joe Biden and thus did not have to worry about the threat of prosecution.

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Click to play video: 'Dr. Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during U.S. Senate hearing, refuses to answer any questions'
Dr. Fauci invokes 5th Amendment during U.S. Senate hearing, refuses to answer any questions

Fauci and Democrats who unanimously opposed the contempt resolution said he had a well-founded fear of self-incrimination given a public desire by Republicans to seek his prosecution.

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“Dr. Fauci faced no risk of federal prosecution,” Paul said at the outset of Thursday’s hearing.

“All he had to do was tell the truth.”

Paul has said he intends to send the referral directly to the Justice Department, rather than first to the full Senate, despite Democratic questions over whether that would be legal.

Fauci, in a statement last week explaining his decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights, said he had good reason to fear the possibility of criminal charges given what he said was Paul’s determination “to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, behind bars, unquote.”

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Fauci’s lawyer, David Schertler, said in a statement that the contempt resolution was “a continuation of Senator Paul’s personal vendetta against Dr. Fauci, who spent 50 years in public health and has saved countless lives.”

Schertler accused Paul of abusing his power by trying to “weaponize the Justice Department.”

“Today’s partisan committee vote is a crude political stunt intended to punish Dr. Fauci for exercising his constitutional rights,” Schertler said.

“The Senate should reject Senator Paul’s meritless and politically-motivated contempt resolution. For years, Senator Paul has proclaimed to anyone who would listen that Dr. Fauci should be prosecuted and put in prison. Dr. Fauci has committed no crime – and Senator Paul knows it.”

The pardon from Biden covered acts from 2014 through the January 2025 day it was issued. It does not shield Fauci from state-level prosecutions or from investigations into any testimony that he did give that lawmakers thought was false.

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Republicans have repeatedly promoted the idea that Fauci should be charged in connection with COVID.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has raised questions about whether the Biden pardons were valid, given Biden’s frequent use of an autopen to conduct official business.

“The goal was to wait for Dr. Fauci make any kind of misstatement and then have a weaponized Department of Justice to file criminal charges for that new statement that would nor have been covered by the pardon, leaving Dr. Fauci little choice but to invoke his constitutional right to not walk directly into a trap,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., before the vote.

With Paul intending to send the referral directly to the Justice Department, that would leave it up to the U.S. attorney in Washington to decide whether to investigate or potentially attempt to prosecute Fauci for contempt. A referral from Congress does not compel prosecutors to act.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, said Paul would upend long-standing congressional respect for Fifth Amendment protections and questioned whether the referral would be valid if Paul bypassed the entire Senate, where the 60 votes needed to pass the resolution are seen as unlikely.

“If this committee now seeks to punish a witness for asserting their constitutionally protected Fifth Amendment rights, future witnesses will argue that appearing before Congress exposes them to punishment regardless of whether they comply with a subpoena and invoke a constitutional protection,” he said.

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