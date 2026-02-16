‘It’s never too late’: Savannah Guthrie issues new plea in search for mother

Send this page to someone via email

Savannah Guthrie has issued a new plea for her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie’s release as the investigation into her disappearance enters its third week.

In a video posted to Instagram, Savannah asked the suspected kidnapper to “do the next right thing.”

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” Savannah said.

Savannah addressed the alleged abductor, saying, “I wanted to say to whoever has her, wherever she is, that it’s never too late and you’re not lost or alone. It is never too late to do the right thing.”

“We believe in essential goodness of every human being and it’s never too late,” Savannah added.

DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home

Savannah’s plea comes as a glove containing DNA found near her mother’s house appears to match those worn by a masked person outside Nancy’s front door in Tucson the night she vanished, the FBI said Sunday.

The glove, discovered in a field beside a road, was sent for DNA testing. The FBI said in a statement that it received preliminary results Saturday and was awaiting official confirmation. The development comes as law enforcement gathers more potential evidence. Authorities had previously said they had not identified a suspect.

The FBI also has said approximately 16 gloves were found in various spots near the house, most of which were searchers’ gloves that had been discarded.

Nancy was last seen at her Arizona home on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities say her blood was found on the front porch. Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.

The discovery was revealed days after investigators released surveillance videos of the masked person outside Nancy’s front door. A porch camera recorded video of a person with a backpack who was wearing a ski mask, long pants, a jacket and gloves.

On Thursday, the FBI called the person a suspect. It described him as a man about five feet nine inches tall with a medium build. The agency said he was carrying a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Late Friday night, law enforcement agents sealed off a road about 3.2 kilometres from Nancy’s home as part of their investigation. A series of sheriff’s and FBI vehicles, including forensics vehicles, passed through the roadblock.

The investigators also tagged and towed a Range Rover SUV from a nearby restaurant parking lot late Friday. The sheriff’s department later said the activity was part of the Guthrie investigation but no arrests were made.

Authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie’s health because she needs vital daily medicine. She is said to have a pacemaker and have dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues.

Detectives still determining a motive

In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said detectives are still determining the motive of the suspects in Nancy’s disappearance.

Nanos explained why he believes that Nancy was kidnapped.

“This is somebody who’s disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here’s the person who did this,” he said.

“And that’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping. The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?”

Nanos told the New York Times his team of investigators are still determined to find Nancy.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” he said.

Nanos told NBC affiliate KVOA of Tucson that investigators have fielded more than 30,000 calls for leads in the Guthrie case.

He said the calls have come into his department and the FBI and that he believes investigators are making progress.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help on digital billboards in several states, including Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico, and had previously offered a US$50,000 reward for information.

They have now increased the reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

— with files from The Associated Press