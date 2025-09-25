Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, a daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating the arrival of their third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

The Love on the Brain singer, 37, shared the news in a social media post Wednesday, featuring an image of herself holding her daughter swaddled in a pink blanket and another photo of pink boxing gloves.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” Rihanna captioned the post.

“MY LIL LADIES,” Rocky, 36, commented on the post.

Rocki Irish Mayers

Sept 13 2025

🎀 pic.twitter.com/ibHGXxegTN — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 24, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The couple announced their pregnancy during the Met Gala in May, where Rihanna appeared in a pinstripe look and a huge hat, her baby bump on display. Rocky, who served as a gala co-chair, told reporters, “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

View image in full screen In this combination of images, Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rocky spoke about growing his family with Rihanna and how they hoped their third child would be a girl in an interview with Elle earlier this month.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he told the outlet. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know.”

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Story continues below advertisement

The couple has a track record for starry pregnancy announcements, with Rihanna emerging on the 2023 Super Bowl stage with a baby bump on full display. Their son Riot Rose was born later that year.

5:26 Halftime Highlights & Rihanna’s special guest reveal

The pair had their first child together in May 2022 after the Grammy Award-winning singer announced her pregnancy in January 2022. The couple were photographed for the announcement walking together in New York with Rihanna’s protruding belly proudly on display.

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2023, Rihanna and Rocky showed off their growing family, with a first glimpse of their newborn son, Riot Rose Mayers, in a series of family photos.

In the pictures, shot by celeb photographer Miles Diggs, the musical power couple could be seen snuggling up with Riot and his older brother, RZA.

“It’s a FAMILY thing 💪🏽 Welcome to the World Riot Rose,” Diggs posted to his Instagram page, with an adorable shot of RZA grasping his smiling mom’s leg, while a proud dad holds up his pink-clad second-born to the camera.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press