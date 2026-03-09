Woman arrested after shots fired at Rihanna’s house while singer inside: reports

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was arrested after multiple shots were fired into the Beverly Hills-area home of pop star Rihanna on Sunday with an AR-15-style rifle, according to multiple U.S. media reports citing local police.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of the shooting at 1:21 p.m. local time on Sunday in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood, a LAPD spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times, CNN and NBC.

Global News has not independently confirmed that reporting but has reached out to LAPD for a statement.

The suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds with what police described as an AR-15-style rifle from inside a vehicle, targeting the home of the 38-year-old singer, who was home at the time of the shooting, according to police. It remains unclear whether anyone else was in the residence during the shooting.

The reports say police discovered bullet-holes in a gate at the home of Rihanna, as well as in an RV parked in the driveway of the property she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple live there with their three children: RZA Athleston, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and five-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers.

In an LAPD radio dispatch audio obtained by the Los Angeles Times, first responders reported that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired at the home from a vehicle described as a white Tesla parked across the street. The vehicle then fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody and a possible motive was not immediately provided.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the reports from the Los Angeles Times, NBC and CNN state.

LAPD Capt. Mike Bland told NBC4 Investigates that more information on the woman, including booking allegations, would be released on Monday.

Neither Rihanna nor her representatives have commented publicly on the shooting as of this writing.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-winning singer has experienced a serious incident at her home.

In 2018, a 27-year-old man broke into Rihanna’s house in the Hollywood Hills after hopping a fence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Rihanna was not home at the time and the man, identified as Eduardo Leon, spent 12 hours inside the home before he was discovered by the singer’s assistant.

Leon pleaded no contest to stalking and was ordered to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years. He was sentenced to formal probation for five years and placed on GPS monitoring for 90 days.