Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Jewish leaders demand action after 3 Toronto synagogue shootings in a week

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 6:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford condemns ‘cowardly attacks’ on 2 Toronto-area synagogues'
Ford condemns ‘cowardly attacks’ on 2 Toronto-area synagogues
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the “cowardly attacks” on Ontario’s Jewish community after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire over the weekend. Ford said those responsible would be held “accountable.”
Share

Jewish community leaders are calling for urgent action after three synagogues in the Greater Toronto Area were struck by gunfire over the past week — incidents they say have heightened fears about safety and antisemitism.

“Three shootings in five days. It is very, very real,” said Sara Lefton of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

Bullet holes and broken glass mark the aftermath at some of the synagogues, where the violence has shaken the Jewish community.

A bullet dent in the door of Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The synagogue was struck with gunfire overnight. View image in full screen
A bullet dent in the door of Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The synagogue was struck with gunfire overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Late Friday, York Regional Police responded to reports of shots fired at the front door of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill.

“This was an act of terror meant to intimidate and frighten our community,” Rabbi Daniel Korobkin said of the attack.

A few minutes after the Thornhill synagogue was hit, Toronto police were called to another synagogue on Glencairn Avenue near Bathurst Street — the location of the Shaarei Shomayim Congregation — where shots were also fired at the front door.

No one was injured in either attack, but community members say the impact has been significant.

“When your house of prayer, the place where you seek spiritual connection (is shot at), it does create destabilization,” Korobkin said.

Pedestrians pass by a police car parked outside Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The synagogue was struck with gunfire overnight. View image in full screen
Pedestrians pass by a police car parked outside Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, on Sunday, March 8, 2026. The synagogue was struck with gunfire overnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Rabbi Debra Landsberg of Temple Emanu-El Synagogue said her synagogue in North York was also targeted a week earlier.

She allowed cameras inside to show the aftermath, where bullets struck glass designed to deter damage inside.

Jewish places of worship have faced attacks before, she said, but the incident is deeply troubling.

“There is the sense we are part of this larger story, and the story is ugly.”

"There is the sense we are part of this larger story, and the story is ugly."

Landsberg said the response from the community has been to stand together.

“People feel it strongly. The Shabbat after we had three times the number of people,” she said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has condemned the attacks: “These despicable acts of hate have no place in Ontario.”

Click to play video: 'North York synagogue targeted in shooting '
North York synagogue targeted in shooting 

Over the weekend, some groups called for tougher laws and enforcement.

Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said action is needed to address what he described as the promotion of hatred and terrorism without accountability.

“Canada is at a crossroads,” Shack said. “We’re not going anywhere, and we need every Canadian of conscience to stand up with us for our fundamental Canadian values so that we can ensure that the Canada, the Ontario, and the city of Toronto that we want to see in the future comes to fruition.”

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said investigators are pursuing those responsible.

“We are going to be relentless and leave no stone unturned,” Demkiw said.

But after three shootings in a week, some Jewish leaders say they want more than statements from officials.

“Dispense with the thoughts and prayers and get to work,” Korobkin said.

–with files form Sean Previl, Global News

Click to play video: 'Israel accused of using white phosphorus in Lebanon'
Israel accused of using white phosphorus in Lebanon
