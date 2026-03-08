Officials outline actions after three Toronto-area synagogues shot at in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Police, political and Jewish officials are set to outline their response after three Toronto-area synagogues were hit by gunfire in the past week.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and York Regional Police acting chief Kevin McCloskey will be joined Sunday by officials from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and representatives from all levels of government.

The news conference comes after police responded to two separate incidents of shots fired late Friday night and early Saturday morning after midnight.

York Regional Police said they responded at about 11:49 p.m. Friday to reports of shots fired near Clark Avenue and York Hill Boulevard in Thornhill, Ont., the location of the BAYT Synagogue. No injuries were reported, but police said the building sustained some damage.

A short time later, Toronto police said they were investigating a firearm discharge reported shortly after midnight near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue, the location of the Shaarei Shomayim Congregation.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at about 12:08 a.m. Saturday and found bullet holes in the front door. No injuries were reported.

The response to both incidents have been swift, with Prime Minister Mark Carney condemning the two shootings.

He said in a statement the shootings were a “fundamental violation of the Canadian way of life.”

Carney added that federal agencies, including the RCMP, would support law enforcement in identifying those responsible and bringing them “to the full weight of justice.”

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca added in a statement Saturday there would be more police presence around synagogues.

The weekend shootings follow a similar incident earlier this week, in which Toronto police were called to Temple Emanu-El Synagogue in North York on Monday evening at about 10:50 p.m.

Officials said the building was damaged, but again no injuries were reported. Toronto police did not offer a suspect description.

—with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev and Isaac Callan