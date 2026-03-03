Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘alarming’ shooting at Toronto synagogue

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 3, 2026 4:00 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Police say their guns and gangs unit is working with hate crimes officers to investigate a targeted shooting at a Toronto synagogue on Monday evening.

Around 10:50 p.m., Toronto police were called to Temple Emanu-El Synagogue in North York for reports of gunshots.

Officers said the building was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Police did not offer a suspect description.

Police said an event had been held at the synagogue about two hours before the shooting, but had cleared before the event occurred.

Later on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Robert Johnson said police were continuing to monitor “global events and assessing any impact they may have locally.”

At a news conference, he sought to reassure the local community.

“A shooting targeting a place of worship is totally unacceptable. It is alarming,” Johnson said. “It is something we treat with the highest priority.”

The deputy chief provided few details about the investigation itself, which he said was still underway.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said. “We will continue to update the public as we are able.”

