Crime

Suspect in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver Starbucks tells victim’s family, ‘I’m really sorry’

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 5:48 pm
1 min read
A woman pauses at a makeshift memorial for Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, who died after being stabbed outside a Starbucks in downtown Vancouver on March 26, 2023. Vancouver police charged Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, with second-degree murder in the case. He has pleaded no guilty. Investigators do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The trial of a man charged in the 2023 fatal stabbing outside a Vancouver Starbucks is coming to a close.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Paul Schmidt on March 26, 2023, outside the Starbucks at Granville and Pender streets.

Gosal had previously told the court he’d been off his antipsychotic medication at the time, and was afraid Schmidt was going to kill him when the two had a confrontation on the patio.

At the end of his testimony on Thursday, Gosal apologized to Schmidt’s family, saying, “I’m sorry for what happened. I hope you know I have a lot of remorse and regret over what happened.

“I didn’t want to hurt him that day, but I also wasn’t thinking right. I wasn’t on my medications. I wish I could go back in time,” he said.

“I’m sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Vancouver Starbucks stabbing trial begins

Gosal’s lawyer, Gloria Ng, told the court her client suffers from psychosis and schizophrenia.

Gosal had previously testified he had never been in a fight before the stabbing, but the court heard in admissions of fact that there were several incidents of violence between 2015 and 2017, some of which Gosal was found to be carrying a knife.

Under direct questioning, Gosal testified that he found the knife used in the Starbucks stabbing in a nearby alley.

The Crown’s cross-examination of Gosal is focusing on the inconsistencies between what he told police investigators three years ago and what he has said on the stand.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

