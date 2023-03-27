Stabbing outside Vancouver Starbucks sends person to hospital with critical injuries

See more sharing options

Vancouver police say a person was stabbed on Sunday outside a Starbucks at the corner of Granville and West Pender streets.

The stabbing took place just after 5 p.m., police say.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Starbucks store did not open for business Monday morning.

Vancouver police say more details will be released Monday.