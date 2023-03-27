Menu

Crime

Stabbing outside Vancouver Starbucks sends person to hospital with critical injuries

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 12:23 pm
Vancouver police officers on scene outside a Starbucks after a person was stabbed Sunday night. View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers on scene outside a Starbucks after a person was stabbed Sunday night. Global News
Vancouver police say a person was stabbed on Sunday outside a Starbucks at the corner of Granville and West Pender streets.

The stabbing took place just after 5 p.m., police say.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Starbucks store did not open for business Monday morning.

Suspect charged in Vancouver Chinatown murder

Read more: Fire at Chinese Cultural Centre deemed suspicious: Vancouver Fire

Vancouver police say more details will be released Monday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

