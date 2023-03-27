Stabbing outside Vancouver Starbucks sends person to hospital with critical injuries

Vancouver police say a person was stabbed on Sunday outside a Starbucks at the corner of Granville and West Pender streets.
The stabbing took place just after 5 p.m., police say.
Police say the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The Starbucks store did not open for business Monday morning.
Suspect charged in Vancouver Chinatown murder
Vancouver police say more details will be released Monday.
More on Crime
- 9-year girl dies in snow-fort collapse in Quebec, police investigating
- ‘He will be sorely missed’: Boy killed in unprovoked TTC stabbing was student at Etobicoke school
- Edmonton prepares to bid farewell to 2 slain police officers at regimental funeral Monday
- Death threat, powder sent to Manhattan DA weighing potential Trump indictment
Comments