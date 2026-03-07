2 Toronto-area synagogues struck by gunfire overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Israel’s ambassador to Canada is calling on authorities to protect Jewish institutions after two synagogues in the Toronto area were struck by gunfire overnight.

“I am shocked and outraged by the shooting attacks that targeted Bayt Synagogue in Thornhill and Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue in North York, Toronto, last night,” Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed said in a statement.

“These cowardly assaults on houses of worship are abhorrent acts of violence that strike at the heart of our shared values — safety, dignity, and freedom of religion.”

York Regional Police said officers responded at around 11:49 p.m. Friday to reports of shots fired near Clark Avenue and York Hill Boulevard in Thornhill.

When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunfire directed at a building on Clark Avenue. No injuries were reported, but police say the building sustained some damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am both disgusted and angered to learn that the Beth Avraham Yosef of Toronto synagogue in our community has been hit with gunfire overnight,” Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but I know this hateful and anti-Semitic act will affect my Jewish residents deeply.”

Del Duca added that there will be more police presence around synagogues today.

YRP said a mobile command post will be set up at Promenade Mall Saturday where officers will be available to answer questions and address concerns from the public.

Toronto police are also investigating a firearm discharge reported shortly after midnight near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue.

Police say officers responded around 12:08 a.m. after reports of gunshots and later located bullet holes in the front door of a building on Glencairn Avenue.

Authorities confirmed the building is a synagogue. No injuries were reported.

Toronto city councillor Brad Bradford condemned the shooting. “I am horrified and outraged,” he wrote in a social media post, saying the synagogue had been celebrating Purim earlier in the week.

Bradford also said Toronto Police will have increased presence outside the place of worship ,”but it’s long past time for real action to build a city where that isn’t required. Where hateful acts like this are prevented, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police and York Police are urging anyone with information, video or dash camera footage related to the shootings to contact authorities.