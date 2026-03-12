Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Bringing murder suspect back from India will not be quick, B.C. lawyer says

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 6:56 pm
1 min read
Amarbir Singh (left) is believed to be in India and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of Navdeep Kaur (right) View image in full screen
Amarbir Singh (left) is believed to be in India and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of Navdeep Kaur (right). Integrated Homicide Investigation Team
An expert on immigration law says bringing the suspect in the murder of a woman back to Canada would not be a speedy process.

On Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of 24-year-old Amarbir Singh.

Singh is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Navdeep Kaur, whose remains were found in the Fraser River in July 2024, five months after she disappeared.

IHIT said the two were in a relationship at the time of Kaur’s disappearance.

They believe Singh has fled the country and was last known to be in India.

“We believe he fled to India towards the end of 2024 after being interviewed by IHIT,” Sgt. Freda Fong said in an email. “At the time, he was not chargeable.”

She also confirmed Singh did not have a criminal record in Canada and had a very limited history with the police.

IHIT said they are working with overseas counterparts to find Singh and bring him back to Canada to face trial. However, a leading immigration lawyer said that even if Singh was arrested, returning him could take a long time.

Body confirm as missing Surrey woman

“If the pockets are deep, you buy top legal talent and you get years in a process,” lawyer Richard Kurland said.

“In addition, there are domestic safeguards. For example, in India, they have a process before putting a person on a plane to Canada, and so there is no deadline, there is no enforceable control. There are politics, diplomacy.”

Investigators say that Interpol is among the international agencies they are working with to try to get Singh back to Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

