Crime

B.C. police say murder suspect may have fled overseas as Canada-wide warrant issued

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2026 4:30 pm
1 min read
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police in British Columbia say a suspect in the killing of a 28-year-old woman two years ago may have fled the country, as they issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

The province’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 24-year-old Amarbir Singh was in a relationship with the victim, Navdeep Kaur, when her disappearance was reported by her family on Feb. 23, 2024.

Kaur was last seen in Surrey, and police say her remains were found five months later on July 23.

Police say the investigation turned up evidence and created a timeline of events leading to Kaur’s death that was submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval.

Singh was then charged with second-degree murder last Friday.

Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT says investigators are prepared to work with overseas police to track Singh down and bring him back to Canada.

“We are aware that Mr. Singh may have fled the country, but that will not stop us from pursuing him,” Fong says in a statement.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

