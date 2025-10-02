2 dead, several injured after Manchester, U.K. synagogue attack

Send this page to someone via email

An assailant drove a car at people outside a synagogue in northern England on Thursday and then began stabbing people, killing two and wounding three in an attack on the holiest day of the Jewish year, police said.

The suspect was also believed to be dead after being shot by officers, but that couldn’t immediately be confirmed because of concerns he had an explosive on him, Greater Manchester Police said. A bomb disposal team was at the scene.

The incident took place as people gathered at an Orthodox synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public, who said he had witnessed a car being driven toward members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

#UPDATE | In response to today’s major incident in Crumpsall, a loud noise was heard at the scene as specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 2, 2025

Chava Lewin, who lives next to the synagogue, said she heard a bang and thought it might be a firework until her husband ran inside their house and said there had been a “terrorist attack.”

A witness told her that she saw a car driving erratically crash into the gates of the house of worship.

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack,” Lewin said. “The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue.”

Minutes later, shots were fired by firearms officers, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Video on social media showed police with guns pointed at a person lying on the tarmac beneath a blue Star of David on the brick building.

A bystander could be heard on the video saying the man had a bomb and was trying to push the button. When the man tried to stand up, a gunshot rang out and he fell to the ground, flopped on his back and then rolled onto his side.

Police initially said four other people were being treated for injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. They later updated the number of victims to five.

Police had declared “Plato,” the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack.” That does not mean it has been declared a terrorist incident.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was appalled by the attack and additional police officers would be deployed at synagogues across the U.K.

He flew home early from a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, Denmark, to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee.

“The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific,” Starmer said on the X platform.

Story continues below advertisement

I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 2, 2025

King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of the attack “on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” he said on his social media feed.

Rabbi Jonathan Romain, of Maidenhead Synagogue and head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain, said the incident would raise fears among Jews that political violence could turn to religious hatred.

“This is every Rabbi’s or every Jewish person’s worst nightmare,” he said. “Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering, and the time when the Jewish community, however religious or irreligious, gathers together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Antisemitic incidents in the U.K. have soared following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, an advocacy group for British Jews that works to eliminate antisemitism.

More than 1,500 incidents were reported in the first half of the year, the second-highest reported since the record set a year earlier.

Manchester was the site of Britain’s deadliest attack in recent years, the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

1:48 Release of suspect in Toronto antisemitic hate crimes spree condemned by Jewish community leader

Hate crimes in Canada rose for the sixth straight year, according to recent data from Statistics Canada, which shows attacks against the Jewish community far outweighed other types of religiously motivated attacks in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The report released in July provides some insight into the motivations of police-reported hate crimes. The top factor was race and ethnicity, religion was the second most common motivating factor and sexual orientation came third.

In total, there were 4,882 hate crimes reported in 2024, an increase of one per cent from the 4,828 in 2023, part of a broader surge in hate crimes reported since 2020.

Within the category of hate crimes motivated by religion, 2024 saw 1,342 hate crimes, which was roughly the same as 2023 at 1,345, and up from 768 in 2022.

In 2024, of the 1,343 reported hate crimes that were classified as motivated by religion, those targeting the Jewish community accounted for 920, or roughly 68 per cent.

The next largest number of religiously motivated hate crimes were those targeting Muslim Canadians, with 229 reports in 2024, up slightly from 220 incidents in 2023 and 109 in 2022.

For Catholics, 61 hate crimes were reported in 2024, compared to 49 in 2023 and 52 in 2022.

Religious groups classified by Statistics Canada under the “other” category saw rising hate crime reports as well, with 105 incidents in 2024, 85 in 2023 and 62 in 2022.

—With files from Global News’ Ari Rabinovitch