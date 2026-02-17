Chalet chic style guide: The best après-ski boots, sweaters & winter accessories

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re heading to the slopes or just dressing the part, chalet chic is the winter aesthetic that never goes out of style. Think cozy merino and cashmere knits, nostalgic ski sweaters, statement snow boots and cold-weather beauty must-haves that protect against windburn and frostbite. From iconic Moon Boot styles and foldable Ray-Ban Wayfarers to a Canadian-proud beanie from Aritzia, these après-ski essentials are a balance between functional and fashionable. Whether you’re sipping mulled wine fireside or carving fresh powder, consider this your ultimate guide to mastering chalet chic.

Tecnica Unisex Moon Nylon Fashion Boot If you’ve never had the pleasure of walking in Moon Boots, I can confirm that they are the best kind of trip. And they’ll elevate even the most average of post-ski vibes to new heights. $233 on amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Janie 2.0 Tan Boots And if you’re more the warm and fuzzy type of ski bunny, try these little ankle-height cuties! $274.99 on Amazon

LCXWFE Womens Ski Sweater Who doesn’t feel nostalgic when they spy an old school stripey ski sweater paired with a pom pom toque and snow pants? Throw this turtleneck on underneath your cherry red bib suit – and don’t forget to order me a glass of pinot noir! $74.39 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Adult Fleece Neck Warmer – $9.99

Waterproof Winter Glove – $16.99

Cashmere Crowned Beanie Don’t heart pom poms? Try a cuffed cashmere beanie in cherry red. $78 at Aritzia

Zipped-Collar Responsible Merino Sweater This zipper collar responsible wool Merino sweater equals practical and chic. $59.95 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick Aquafor’s Healing Balm stick is amazing for preventing and healing chapped skin from cold and wind burn. Double duty beauty hint: try it as a base under your eyes, it will hold your concealer firmly in place. $14.47 on Amazon

Ray-Ban Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses We can all agree there’s nothing cooler than the iconic Ray Ban Wayfarer, but a foldable version? Genius for the hill. $228 on Amazon

Foldable Ear Muffs And while we’re folding our accessories? Earmuffs are officially on the comeback trail! We love this ultra fluffy pair. $20.76 on Amazon (was $26.95)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Winter Boot Socks – $24.99

Mountain Warehouse Moon II Women’s Ski Pants – $83.99

Heated Vest – $149