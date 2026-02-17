Chalet chic style guide: The best après-ski boots, sweaters & winter accessories

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re heading to the slopes or just dressing the part, chalet chic is the winter aesthetic that never goes out of style. Think cozy merino and cashmere knits, nostalgic ski sweaters, statement snow boots and cold-weather beauty must-haves that protect against windburn and frostbite. From iconic Moon Boot styles and foldable Ray-Ban Wayfarers to a Canadian-proud beanie from Aritzia, these après-ski essentials are a balance between functional and fashionable. Whether you’re sipping mulled wine fireside or carving fresh powder, consider this your ultimate guide to mastering chalet chic.
Who doesn’t feel nostalgic when they spy an old school stripey ski sweater paired with a pom pom toque and snow pants? Throw this turtleneck on underneath your cherry red bib suit – and don’t forget to order me a glass of pinot noir!
Aquafor’s Healing Balm stick is amazing for preventing and healing chapped skin from cold and wind burn. Double duty beauty hint: try it as a base under your eyes, it will hold your concealer firmly in place.
