SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Chalet chic style guide: The best après-ski boots, sweaters & winter accessories

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted February 17, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
chalet chic style View image in full screen
From an iconic pair of Moon Boots and foldable Ray-Ban Wayfarers to a Canadian-proud Aritzia beanie, these après-ski essentials are a balance between functional and fashionable.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re heading to the slopes or just dressing the part, chalet chic is the winter aesthetic that never goes out of style. Think cozy merino and cashmere knits, nostalgic ski sweaters, statement snow boots and cold-weather beauty must-haves that protect against windburn and frostbite. From iconic Moon Boot styles and foldable Ray-Ban Wayfarers to a Canadian-proud beanie from Aritzia, these après-ski essentials are a balance between functional and fashionable. Whether you’re sipping mulled wine fireside or carving fresh powder, consider this your ultimate guide to mastering chalet chic.

 

Tecnica Unisex Moon Nylon Fashion Boot
If you’ve never had the pleasure of walking in Moon Boots, I can confirm that they are the best kind of trip. And they’ll elevate even the most average of post-ski vibes to new heights.
$233 on amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Janie 2.0 Tan Boots
And if you’re more the warm and fuzzy type of ski bunny, try these little ankle-height cuties!
$274.99 on Amazon

 

LCXWFE Womens Ski Sweater
Who doesn’t feel nostalgic when they spy an old school stripey ski sweater paired with a pom pom toque and snow pants? Throw this turtleneck on underneath your cherry red bib suit – and don’t forget to order me a glass of pinot noir!
$74.39 on Amazon

 

'47 Hockey Canada Women's Elsa Pom Knit Toque
Fair Isle meets Canadian Women’s National Hockey team pride.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:
Adult Fleece Neck Warmer – $9.99

Waterproof Winter Glove – $16.99

 

 

chalet chic
Cashmere Crowned Beanie
Don’t heart pom poms? Try a cuffed cashmere beanie in cherry red.
$78 at Aritzia

 

More Recommendations
Zipped-Collar Responsible Merino Sweater
This zipper collar responsible wool Merino sweater equals practical and chic.
$59.95 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick
Aquafor’s Healing Balm stick is amazing for preventing and healing chapped skin from cold and wind burn. Double duty beauty hint: try it as a base under your eyes, it will hold your concealer firmly in place.
$14.47 on Amazon

 

Ray-Ban Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses
We can all agree there’s nothing cooler than the iconic Ray Ban Wayfarer, but a foldable version? Genius for the hill.
$228 on Amazon

 

Foldable Ear Muffs
And while we’re folding our accessories? Earmuffs are officially on the comeback trail! We love this ultra fluffy pair.
$20.76 on Amazon (was $26.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:
Winter Boot Socks – $24.99

Mountain Warehouse Moon II Women’s Ski Pants – $83.99

Heated Vest – $149

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices