15 viral holiday gifts for everyone on your list

Finding the perfect present for that special someone can be hard, especially if you’re shopping for a person who already has everything or is impossible to surprise. That’s why we’ve scoured socials and checked out all of the latest seasonal offerings for you. From hot toys and useful gadgets to kitchen tools and luxe presents, here are 15 of our most viral and thoughtful finds for everyone on your list.

Dream Pairs Slippers Uggs are trendy, but they’re pretty expensive. Enter these slipper dupes, which offer the same look and feel for less. They’re made from memory foam and offer good grip and traction, making them a sturdy but fashionable gift for any comfort-lover in your life. $59.99 on Amazon

Cricut Explore 4 Smart Cutting Machine Homemade projects are one of the hottest trends, and true crafters will swoon over their very own cricut machine. The Explore 4 comes with enough materials to make 10 projects and works on more than 100 materials, such as vinyl, cardstock, iron-ons and stickers. $349 on Amazon $348 at Walmart

AirFly Pro Who wants to use subpar airplane headphones when you can hook your own earpieces up to the plane instead with this genius contraption? It works with air pods and other wireless headphones through a Bluetooth transmitter, and makes a thoughtful gift for that person in your life who always has to travel. $99.99 on Amazon

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker It doesn’t have to be summer to enjoy fresh ice cream, milkshakes and other treats. This machine allows you to customize your desserts and add special mix-ins and ingredients that you can’t always find at the store. It’s also easy to use and clean, making it the best gift under the tree. $272.9 on Amazon $299.98 at Walmart

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream One of TikTok’s favourite brands is also an amazing gift idea for anyone in your life who appreciates a moisturized derriere. This cream firms and tightens while leaving your skin smooth, and is made of fast-absorbing, cruelty-free ingredients that anyone will love. $65.00 at Sephora

Manmade Underwear Give the guy in your life the comfiest underwear he’ll ever wear (we know entire hockey teams that swear by them) while supporting a Canadian brand. Manmade has created anti-chafe, moisture-wicking briefs that now come in a special Christmas Bundle just in time for the holidays. Each kit comes with four boxer briefs, two crew socks, and a KOMBI Toque. $130 at Manmade

The Housemaid Novel The viral thriller everyone on social media is currently obsessed with–and soon to be a major motion picture starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried–The Housemaid by Freida McFadden is a twisty, addictive read about a woman who takes a job with a wealthy family, only to uncover chilling secrets she never saw coming. $16.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Silk & Snow Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket You don’t need a pricey duvet to get the dreamiest sleep of your life. This knitted weighted blanket delivers cozy comfort with its soft, textured weave and soothing weight. Available in a range of chic colours, it’s the ultimate luxe gift for anyone who loves to snuggle in style. $216 at Silk & Snow

soundcore Life Q30 by Anker Headphones These viral, bestselling headphones are a must for anyone who values great sound and serenity. The Soundcore Life Q30 by Anker features hybrid active noise cancelling with multiple modes, plush ear cushions and up to 40 hours of playtime, making them perfect for tuning in while tuning the world out. $89.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Fujifilm Instax Mini Smartphone Printer This five-star rated Instax mini smartphone printer is a compact way to conveniently print your favourite photos from your smartphone. The scrapbooking possibilities are endless! $129.99 on Amazon

Nex Playground Nothing against the Nintendo Switch 2 or the new PlayStation, but most parents are excited about games that get their kids moving. And kids are excited about playing games that come to life in front of their eyes. Enter this console designed for the whole family. Your body is the remote and the device can travel anywhere there’s a screen. It comes with five games and the option to access more via a subscription. From sports to viral phone games, this one has it all and instantly elevates family night. $319.96 at Walmart

Interactive Stitch Doll Lilo & Stitch have found their way into the heart of a new generation thanks to the recent live-action movie, with many kids wishing for their own Stitch companion at home. This perfectly timed interactive plush toy offers exactly that. It includes more than 100 sound and motion combinations, with several activation points and realistic movements that epitomize that Christmas magic. $69.97 at Walmart

Wicked LEGO Set With Wicked: For Good in theatres and many kids getting into the magic of Oz, a themed LEGO gift set makes for a trendy but fun gift. This Emerald City 7 Kiamo Ko combo includes more than 800 colourful pieces and makes for an interesting build that doubles as a collector’s item. Of course, with the included mini-dolls, kids can let their imaginations run wild while playing with the completed set, too. $99.98 on Amazon $99.98 at Walmart

STICKI Rolls Sticki Book Thanks to Taylor Swift the friendship bracelet trend remains strong, but kids these days are taking it to the next level with these customizable sticker bracelets and books. Kids can collect the different stickers while experiencing the unboxing trend, then get creative and kind when they make and share their visions. $23.77 on Amazon (was $27.34)

GraviTrax Action Set Move over, marble runs, because there’s a new STEM set in town. This set is compatible with all other GraviTrax sets and encourages creativity, imagination, problem solving and reasoning skills with kids eight and older. It’s also super fun to build, with more than 120 elements that come together for the ultimate marble test runs every time. $51.14 on Amazon (was $64.99)

