3 charged after more than $1M in goods stolen from Toronto condos

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people are facing a total of 150 charges following an investigation into a string of high-end condo break-ins across Toronto and York Region.

More than 2,500 items believed to be stolen have been recovered, including jewelry, watches, coins, cash and precious metals, investigators announced Thursday.

The recovered property is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Project Compass began in September 2025 after investigators with 14 Division’s Major Crime Unit began looking into break-ins at condominium units.

Police allege the suspects would disguise themselves as construction workers and enter residential apartments and condos during the day, targeting jewelry, precious metals, Canadian and foreign currency, family heirlooms and other valuables.

Investigators initially linked the group to a series of break-ins in Toronto before connecting another eight to 10 incidents dating back to May 2025, according to a police news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have identified 21 break-ins in Toronto and another eight to 10 in another jurisdiction, Det.-Sgt. Bruno Miron said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As the investigation expanded, police said officers uncovered another part of the alleged operation involving a pawn shop near Queen and Church streets.

“We allege stolen property was being trafficked through this business and converted into cash,” Insp. Joseph Matys said during a news conference.

A search warrant executed at the business led investigators to the thousands of items believed to have been stolen.

No one associated with the pawn shop has been charged, but Miron said that portion of the investigation remains ongoing.

“He’s part of the investigation, and I anticipate that he (store owner) may be facing charges in the near future,” Miron said when asked whether the pawn shop owner could face charges.

Police confirmed that the investigation is connected to another probe on March 27 when officers executed five search warrants at homes and vehicles.

In the initial release, police said three people were charged and that disguises, break-in tools, suspected stolen property and a vehicle believed to have been used during the break-ins were seized.

“Officers arrested three individuals laid 150 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, breaking enter and possession of proceeds of crime,” Matys said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are now turning their attention to finding the owners of the recovered property.

Police have launched a website where people can look through photographs of the seized items by category and submit a claim if they recognize something as their own.

“You’ll be contacted by an investigator for further information,” Matys said.

Police believe there may be more victims and said additional charges could be laid as the investigation continues.