Nova Scotia long-term care worker strike one step closer to ending

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The union representing striking long-term care employees in Nova Scotia says workers at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home in Halifax, which is part of the lead bargaining unit, have ratified their new tentative agreement.

All other striking CUPE locals will hold their own ratification votes in the coming days and weeks. If members accept the deal, the provincewide strike will officially come to an end.

CUPE, which represents about 3,600 striking staff, reached a tentative agreement with the province over the weekend. The strike began on April 13.

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The employees’ collective agreements expired in October 2023.

In a news release Thursday, CUPE said striking workers were “successful in fighting for a minimum $5 raise for all workers over the life of the collective agreement, additional wages for supervising and training students, and improved layoff protections.”

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During the strike, staff were required to rotate shifts under the province’s essential services agreement, meaning some were bouncing between the picket line and work, while limited services were provided inside the homes.