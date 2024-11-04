James Van Der Beek reveals he has colorectal cancer, but is ‘feeling good’

Send this page to someone via email

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, revealing the news in an exclusive interview with People over the weekend.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” the 47-year-old Dawson’s Creek star told the publication. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

The actor did not give further details on his diagnosis, but shared in an Instagram post Sunday: “I’m in a good place and feeling strong.”

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before,” he continued on Instagram. “It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.”

In the post, he said he decided to make the announcement before he’d planned, explaining that while he wanted to talk about it “at length” with People, another publication was getting set to run the story.

“…That plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news,” Van Der Beek wrote.

An increasing number of younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Canada and the United States — even though overall cases and deaths have fallen in recent years.

According to a 2023 study from the American Cancer Society, one in five cases diagnosed in 2019 were in people under 55, almost double the rate of 11 per cent in 1995.

It’s a similar situation in Canada, where colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“The rates are reportedly increasing among adults younger than 50 in Canada and the U.S.,” Elizabeth Holmes, senior manager of health policy at the Canadian Cancer Society, told Global News in an interview last year.

Earlier this year, Colorectal Cancer Canada warned about rising rates, calling it an “alarming” increase in cases in young adults.

“The incidence of colorectal cancer among young adults under 50 years of age has rapidly climbed in recent years, challenging conventional perceptions of this disease as being a disease of older adults,” the agency said in February.

“This alarming reality serves as a stark reminder that vigilance and advocacy are paramount in the fight against colorectal cancer.”

A petition started by a patient and signed by thousands of people was tabled in Ontario’s provincial legislature around the same time, calling for the age criteria used for the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and colonoscopy to be lowered to 30 from 50.

The petition started by Bishop Brigante, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer last fall, says lowering the age criteria for screening will save lives.

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum — which are part of the large intestine — and can also spread to other parts of the body.

Unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking and alcohol consumption increase the risks for this type of cancer, but family history is also a contributing factor.

Colorectal cancer symptoms and screening

Since the early 2000s, the incidence and death rates for colorectal cancer have been decreasing, likely due to a reduction in modifiable risk factors, improvements in screening and advancements in treatment, Holmes told Global News.

Some of the symptoms of colorectal cancer to look out for include blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, and a change in bowel habits like diarrhea or constipation, she said.

Canadian provinces have routine colorectal cancer screening programs that are recommended for people aged 50 to 74 years of age.

Besides regular screening, there are other ways to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

These include avoiding red and processed meat, limiting alcohol consumption, increasing physical activity and eating lots of vegetables, fruits and fibre, said Holmes.

In Canada, the current five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is about 67 per cent.

— With files from Global News’ Saba Aziz