Kelly Osbourne engaged to Sid Wilson at Ozzy Osbourne’s final show

The Osbourne family had an unforgettable weekend as Ozzy Osbourne took the stage for his farewell performance with Black Sabbath before a crowd of 40,000, while backstage his daughter Kelly Osbourne celebrated her engagement.

Kelly’s longtime boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist and keyboard player Sid Wilson, 48, got down on one knee in front of her parents backstage.

“We’ve got to be quiet, hold on,” Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, said as friends, family and crew gathered in the backroom at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson said as he took her hand.

But that’s when Ozzy jokingly interrupted, saying, “F–k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

“Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you,” Wilson said and dropped to one knee. “So in front of your family and all our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly’s jaw dropped once she saw the ring and began nodding her head yes before giving Wilson a big hug as the room erupted in applause and cheers.

“Oh and this happened yesterday!” Kelly, 40, captioned to video on Instagram.

The couple’s engagement comes three years after they began dating.

Wilson and Kelly first met in 1999 when Wilson’s band was touring with Ozzfest, a music festival founded by Kelly’s parents.

In February 2022, the pair announced they were dating on Instagram. “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” Kelly captioned her post.

Kelly announced that she was pregnant in May 2022, writing, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

Kelly and Wilson welcomed their son, Sidney, later that year.

Before sharing her engagement announcement, Kelly thanked fans for coming out to her dad’s farewell concert, writing, “To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even wright [sic] this without tears streaming down my face.”

“Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and good bye in the most beautiful way,” she wrote.

Osbourne delivered his last-ever live performance on the weekend with the original lineup of his band Black Sabbath at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England, on July 5.

The 76-year-old singer, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, sang from a black throne that rose up from under the stage.

“Let the madness begin!” he urged as he took the stage.

Later, he paid tribute to fans.

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the Crazy Train singer said. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

Osbourne performed several songs solo before being joined onstage for the first time in 20 years by Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward. The band ended a short set with Paranoid, one of its most famous songs.

It capped a daylong metal festival that included performances from the likes of Steven Tyler, Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

Artists who sent plaudits and well wishes included Jack Black, Dolly Parton and Elton John. “You are one of the most remarkable singers of our time,” John said. “You are the king, you are the legend.”

Osbourne formed Black Sabbath in 1968 in Birmingham. Both the band and Osbourne as a solo artist have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Osbourne’s fame expanded into the mainstream in the early 2000s, when he joined Sharon and two of their children in the MTV reality TV show The Osbournes.

He has struggled with health issues since 2003 following a near-fatal quad bike crash. He revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020 and paused touring in 2023 after spinal surgery.

— With files from The Associated Press