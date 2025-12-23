Menu

Entertainment

Russell Brand faces new rape and sexual assault charges in U.K.

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 2:35 pm
2 min read
English comedian and actor Russell Brand speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference, in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona on December 18, 2025. View image in full screen
English comedian and actor Russell Brand speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference, in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix on Dec. 18, 2025. Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images
British authorities brought new counts of rape and sexual assault against comedian Russell Brand on Tuesday.

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the new charges — one count of rape and one of sexual assault — against Brand, who is already facing similar charges involving four women, were in relation to two additional women.

The alleged offences took place in 2009 and the charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS added.

Lionel Idan, chief Crown prosecutor for the CPS, said Brand is “already charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault in relation to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005” — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in London.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring these additional charges to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue further criminal proceedings,” Idan continued. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

Brand, 50, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for the two additional charges on Jan. 20, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault claims after bombshell report in U.K. media'
Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault claims after bombshell report in U.K. media

In May, the Get Him to the Greek actor pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women dating back more than 25 years.

Brand denied two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He said “not guilty” after each charge was read in Southwark Crown Court.

A trial has also been scheduled for June 3, 2026, and is expected to last four to five weeks.

Brand didn’t speak to reporters as he arrived at court wearing dark sunglasses, a suit jacket, a black collared shirt open below his chest and black jeans. In his right hand, he clutched a copy of The Valley of Vision, a collection of Puritan prayers.

Actor-comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court for a hearing on charges of rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault involving four women in London, United Kingdom on May 30, 2025. The alleged offenses occurred between 1999 and 2005 in Bournemouth and Westminster. View image in full screen
Actor-comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court for a hearing on charges of rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault involving four women in London, U.K., on May 30, 2025. The alleged offences occurred between 1999 and 2005 in Bournemouth and Westminster. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has dropped out of the mainstream media in recent years and built a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories, as well as discussing religion.

When the charges were announced in April, he said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” he said in a social media video. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

