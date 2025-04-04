Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault of 4 women in U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of four separate women, London’s Metropolitan Police announced Friday.

The charges stem from an investigation into the actor and comedian, which began in September 2023, after several alleged victims came forward.

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Det. Supt. Andy Furphy said in a statement. “The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

According to Deadline, the investigation was sparked by allegations reported by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times in 2023, when four women came forward to report being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand. The accusers have not been identified.

The Get Him To The Greek actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

Authorities allege that Brand raped a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulted a woman in 2001 in Westminster, London, orally raped and sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster in 2004, and sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Brand has denied similar assault and abuse claims in the past. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

Known for his unbridled and risqué standup routines, Brand hosted shows on radio and television, wrote memoirs charting his battles with drugs and alcohol, appeared in several Hollywood movies and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

Jaswant Narwal, of Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, said prosecutors “carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault,” Narwal said.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

In January the BBC apologized to staff members who felt unable to complain about Brand’s conduct because of his celebrity status. Brand had two weekly radio shows on the BBC from 2006 to 2008 and worked periodically on a number of short-term projects.

The BBC acknowledged that it was “clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions” in the past.

— With files from The Associated Press

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.