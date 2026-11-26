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Alberta health officials are expected to provide an update Thursday on the recovery of soldiers injured during a deadly fire at a military base.

The military has said a windstorm on Oct. 17 pushed flames from a grass fire onto troops in a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton.

Four were killed in the fire, and a fifth died of injuries earlier this month while in an Ontario hospital.

About three dozen soldiers were injured, with many suffering from serious burns.

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Acute Care Alberta says, as of Tuesday, there were 20 still being cared for in provincial hospitals, with seven listed in critical condition.

The military said Saturday that two others remained in hospitals in British Columbia and Ontario, where they were transferred to be closer to family.

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An additional soldier was released from hospital on Friday.

4:08 Wainwright marks emotional Remembrance Day after wildfire killed 4 soldiers

Three investigations are looking into what happened on the base. Prime Minister Mark Carney has called the fire one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on home soil during peacetime.