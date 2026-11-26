On October 10, 2025, India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang began shaking down a prominent South Asian businessmen and community member in Surrey, B.C.

Over WhatsApp, the gang threatened the owner of Star Autobody Ltd., sprayed his office with bullets, and then fired a dozen more rounds at his house.

A year later, three of the gang members responsible for the shooting have been arrested and deported, and a fourth is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Records on the case obtained by Global News reveal how police and immigration officers are tackling the Indian extortion gangs preying on South Asian Canadians.

The documents, released by the Immigration and Refugee Board, show how Surrey police used hi-tech tools to catch the suspects as they fled the scene of the shooting.

They also disclose how the Canada Border Services Agency successfully expelled the suspected getaway driver, even as he claimed he could not remember what he did.

The shooting, part of an attempt to extort money from Star Autobody, was one of dozens like it in Surrey last year.

But a flurry of law enforcement action appears to be having an impact on the Bishnoi gang and its affiliates across Canada.

In Surrey, extortions have been dropping for the past six months. While in January, 10 extortion shootings were reported, none have occurred since the start of October, police said.

“We remain encouraged by the decline and reduction in reported extortions and extortion-related shots fired,” said Surrey Police Service Sgt. Lindsey Houghton.

“But we know the work is far from done,” the police spokesperson said, adding, “we know that we can’t take our foot off the gas, so to speak.”

Police in Edmonton and Calgary also confirmed that extortion-related incidents were trending downwards in both cities.

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“We have seen a decrease in the frequency of these occurrences, which is a promising sign that our investigative and enforcement efforts are working,” said a Calgary police spokesperson.

All three police departments have been working with the Canada Border Services Agency, which said it had removed more than 100 suspects identified through extortion investigations.

A U.S. crackdown on the Bishnoi gang in July resulted in the arrests of two dozen members in California, Canada and Europe.

It also saw a million dollar reward offered for Goldy Brar, the gang’s lieutenant, who is on the run and atop Canada’s most wanted list.