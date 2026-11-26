On October 10, 2025, India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang began shaking down a prominent South Asian businessmen and community member in Surrey, B.C.
Over WhatsApp, the gang threatened the owner of Star Autobody Ltd., sprayed his office with bullets, and then fired a dozen more rounds at his house.
A year later, three of the gang members responsible for the shooting have been arrested and deported, and a fourth is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Records on the case obtained by Global News reveal how police and immigration officers are tackling the Indian extortion gangs preying on South Asian Canadians.
The documents, released by the Immigration and Refugee Board, show how Surrey police used hi-tech tools to catch the suspects as they fled the scene of the shooting.
They also disclose how the Canada Border Services Agency successfully expelled the suspected getaway driver, even as he claimed he could not remember what he did.
The shooting, part of an attempt to extort money from Star Autobody, was one of dozens like it in Surrey last year.
But a flurry of law enforcement action appears to be having an impact on the Bishnoi gang and its affiliates across Canada.
In Surrey, extortions have been dropping for the past six months. While in January, 10 extortion shootings were reported, none have occurred since the start of October, police said.
“We remain encouraged by the decline and reduction in reported extortions and extortion-related shots fired,” said Surrey Police Service Sgt. Lindsey Houghton.
“But we know the work is far from done,” the police spokesperson said, adding, “we know that we can’t take our foot off the gas, so to speak.”
Police in Edmonton and Calgary also confirmed that extortion-related incidents were trending downwards in both cities.
“We have seen a decrease in the frequency of these occurrences, which is a promising sign that our investigative and enforcement efforts are working,” said a Calgary police spokesperson.
All three police departments have been working with the Canada Border Services Agency, which said it had removed more than 100 suspects identified through extortion investigations.
A U.S. crackdown on the Bishnoi gang in July resulted in the arrests of two dozen members in California, Canada and Europe.
It also saw a million dollar reward offered for Goldy Brar, the gang’s lieutenant, who is on the run and atop Canada’s most wanted list.
‘No one can stop us’
The Bishnoi gang is made up of “young Indian males … who have been issued either a work or study permit,” according to the documents.
At deportation hearings for Indian extortion suspects that Global News has observed this year, all had come to Canada on student visas.
Instead of going to class, however, they imported Indian organized crime to Canadian cities with large South Asian populations, notably Surrey, Edmonton, Calgary and Brampton.
Murders, threats, shootings and arsons have all been tied to Bishnoi, which recruits through the glorification of the gangster lifestyle on social media.
The gang is also suspected of working for the Indian government, notably to assassinate a prominent B.C. Sikh temple leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in 2023.
But the gang’s main focus has been extorting businesses owned by Sikh-Canadians in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
By August 2025, extortions were soaring and the gang was so emboldened it allegedly sent a letter to police threatening to shoot their stations unless they backed off.
“We will rule in Canada,” according to a copy obtained by Global News that said all businesses would soon have to pay protection money.
“No one can stop us.”
Two months later, a gunman opened fire on Surrey’s Star Autobody. Police initially said they had found “no established ties to any extortion investigations.”
But then the owner received an extortion threat by phone, followed by another on Oct. 25, according to the investigation documents.
And then the gang went after his family.
The 'getaway driver'
The suspected getaway driver, Palwinder Singh, entered Canada in January 2024 with a study permit for a teaching assistant diploma at Portage College in Alberta.
Within months, however, he had dropped and agreed to accompany his roommate, Manavdeep Singh, on a road trip to B.C. with two others.
According to Palwinder, it was just a holiday to see “waterfalls.” But the Bishnoi gang is known to use gunmen from out of province for its extortion shootings.
From Edmonton, the four suspects drove 1,100 kilometres to Surrey, where their plot went awry when police pulled them for speeding and impounded their Dodge Durrango .
Then on Oct. 29, a witness contacted Surrey police to report that he had overheard four men discussing a shooting. He only caught one of their names: Palwinder.
At about 2 a.m. the next morning, a car drove past the home of Star Autobody owner’s while a passenger stuck a handgun out the window and shot up the residence.
Police said several people were inside the house at the time. A suspected Bishnoi gang leader claimed responsibility in a social media post.
But the gunmen didn’t get far.
An automatic licence plate reader captured their brown Kia Spectra fleeing the scene. Surrey police found the vehicle nearby and conducted a roadside stop.
The two men inside, Manavdeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, were arrested. A balaclava and bullets matching those used in the shooting were found in the car.
A third suspect fled the car into bushes but was later identified as Arshdeep Singh. Police then went to the basement suite where the suspects were staying.
As police watched, two men left the building and drove off in a Hyundai Elantra. Police pulled them over and arrested Arshdeep Singh and Palwinder Singh.
A box of ammunition matching the brand and calibre used in the extortion shooting was found in their vehicle, according to the documents.
On Arshdeep’s phone, police found a video of the shooting, while CCTV showed Palwinder and the other suspects leaving their accommodations shortly before the attack.
Palwinder was not charged and disappeared. Immigration authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in May, and he was picked up in Saskatoon in June 2026.
Deported
When Palwinder’s deportation hearing got underway on July 3, two of his alleged accomplices, Arshdeep and Manavdeep, had already been removed from Canada.
In his testimony, Palwinder had little to say about the shooting, claiming he did not remember that night because he was intoxicated.
“We had weed, we were drunk,” he said.
The CBSA argued that Palwinder was a member of a criminal organization and that the shooting was “linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.”
Palwinder maintained there was no proof he was involved, only what he called assumptions. But then he waved a white flag.
“I want to go back to my country,” he said, “so please just send me back.”
He had just one request, he added. “I don’t want my pictures posted anywhere or any of my information shared with anyone.”
The Immigration and Refugee Board ruled that Palwinder was a member of the Bishnoi gang and ordered his deportation.
On Sept. 14, the CBSA announced that Palwinder was “linked to an extortion-related shooting” and had been deported.
His photo was included in the news release.
Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca
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