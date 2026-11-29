No one has ever explained to me why we need AI to write songs that will compete with those written by humans. While there are definitely legal, practical, moral and ethical ways to use AI-generated music (or to use AI as a tool in the creation of music by humans), using a program like Suno and Udio to write full songs for mainstream consumption will always be a no-go for me.

Music is among the most, if not the most, of all our artistic endeavours. It should not be outsourced to millions of lines of emotionless code that can only spit out a pale facsimile of the real thing. AI-generated songs are a solution to a problem that never existed. Instead, this technology is being abused in ways we couldn’t have imagined a couple of years ago.

In order for an AI music generator to work, it has to first ingest data: hundreds of thousands, millions of songs created by real-life musicians, which are then cut into trillions of data points. When someone writes a prompt asking the generator to “write” a song, it starts with a single note based on probabilistic calculations. Then, using all the data points at its disposal, makes a guess at what note should come next. The process continues at the speed of a supercomputer until, a few seconds later, a “song” is spit out.

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That resulting “song” is made up of the DNA of an untold number of songs and the talent and labour of uncountable musicians, none of whom were asked for permission nor were they compensated for having their work used in this manner. Generative AI doesn’t need 10,000 hours of practice. It cheats by stealing those hours from humans.

Now we have a group of people who are very good at writing prompts. AI-generated music makes uncreative people feel creative. They are not. They are good at writing prompts. And they’re using that ability to rip off artists in other ways. AI “songs” are being uploaded to streaming music platforms at the rate of 100,000 per day. Analysts say that roughly 30 to 50 per cent of daily Spotify uploads consist of this slop. Deezer, the Paris-based streamer, has come to the same conclusion.

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In addition to the ethical, moral and often criminal aspects of this, it’s an environmental disaster. Over 100 million bogus music files are sitting on servers, consuming vast amounts of energy in their storage and transmission. You’ve heard that vinyl — on-biodegradable plastic! — is greener than streaming? AI slop only exacerbates the issue.

While most of these songs go unheard by users (less than three per cent of overall streams are AI), they pollute algorithms and often passively trick people into listening. Each time that happens, a fraction of a cent is siphoned away from the revenue pool reserved for paying real musicians. Multiply this by the hundreds of millions of people who stream music daily and the problem becomes obvious.

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Even more insidious are people like the 54-year-old North Carolina man who was busted for an AI-assisted music streaming fraud scheme. He created around 10,000 bot accounts using fake emails and stolen credit card numbers. Those bots were then used to “listen” to hundreds of AI-generated songs, all of which routed the royalty payments back to him. Between 2017 and 2024, he stole US$8,091,843.64 this way. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail and forfeiture of that money.

The good news is that people are starting to fight back against the AI music cancer. This flood of uploads has to be stopped.

Up to 80 per cent of Americans would love a “kill switch” for AI music that would allow them to filter out 100 per cent of this slop.

Deezer has gone the furthest toward rooting out AI music. It has patent-pending technology that scans that can detect tell-tale signatures left behind by AI music generators such as Udio and Suno. Those tracks are tagged automatically, demonetized and ejected from algorithms, editorial playlists and fraudulent streams. Deezer also has a free online tool available to other music streamers to be able to do the same.

Spotify has spam filters and badges. While the platform will allow AI music to be uploaded as long as the uploader voluntarily labels the tack with an “AI Persona” badge, it does go after abuse. Meanwhile, any “AI Persona” tracks don’t make it into any recommendations, editorial or algorithmic. Spotify says tens of millions of spam tracks have already been removed.

Apple relies on self-reporting labels with something it calls “Transparency Tags.” They are mandatory for AI-generated songs that are uploaded to the platform. However, no one has been able to determine how Apple enforces its rules. The good news is that Apple redistributed royalties from about two billion manipulated streams and has doubled its fines for streaming fraud.

SoundCloud recently announced new AI policies that will take on spam and protect artists.

Tidal and Bandcamp are the best. Bandcamp officially banned AI-generated music on Jan. 13, 2026. Tidal will ban fully-generated AI tracks on Dec. 9. It got fed up after it discovered that 43 per cent of all tracks uploaded to them in a 90-day period were AI-generated. This move will require rejecting up to 85,000 songs per day and the removal of 29 million tracks from their servers.

Sony says it has built something akin to a DNA music test for AI-generated songs. The goal is to be able which human-made songs went into created an AI track and how much of each song was used. Sony calls this “Learning to Unlearn: Tracing AI’s Musical DNA.” The technique is “training data attribution via unlearning.” It sounds like magic. I hope it works.

The first-ever AI Music Awards was a bust.

All of this is fantastic, but there’s a catch. A couple of major labels have entered into agreements with Suno and Udio. What for? Why? It’s still unclear. Spotify is fighting against AI while also selling it via new agreements with Universal Group that will allow users to create AI-generated covers and remixes. Royalties generated by these manipulated compositions are supposed to go back to the artist, who, by the way, had to agree to be part of this in the first place.

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It’s funny, you know. Twenty-five years ago, individuals were being excoriated and prosecuted for stealing copyrighted music via file-sharing programs. Today, we have giant tech bro companies doing the same thing, claiming that it’s fair use and legal. What’s the difference? Scale. They planned to ask permission later.

I hope this won’t end well for them.