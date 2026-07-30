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Crime

‘Freshly broken windows’ among damages following attack on Winnipeg mosque: WPS

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Mosque has property damage, including broken windows. It was attacked on Wednesday, according to Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Mosque has property damage, including broken windows. It was attacked on Wednesday, according to Winnipeg police. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
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A Winnipeg mosque was attacked Wednesday, according to police, who say the hate crimes unit is investigating.

East District officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) noticed “freshly broken windows” at the Rahma Islamic Centre in the 500 block of Watt Street at about 11:30 p.m. and began investigating, according to a police news release.

Police say officers determined a suspect vehicle drove by the mosque and that someone inside may have fired a gun in its direction. Investigators believe the suspected gunfire was partly responsible for the damage to the place of worship.

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“Later, two suspects arrived on foot and caused additional damage by breaking additional windows with an unknown object,” the release says, adding that those suspects ran southbound on Watt Street afterwards.

Police say suspects also passed by the mosque earlier in the evening and shouted racist comments at visitors.

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No one was injured, police said.

Winnipeg police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime involving property damage and suspected gunfire at the religious site. Increased patrols are also expected at the Watt Street Islamic centre and other mosques in the area.

Anyone with information, surveillance video or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service.

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