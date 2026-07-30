Convicted killer of Toronto police officer arrested in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Craig Munro, the man who shot and killed Toronto Police Service Const. Michael Sweet in 1980, has been arrested while out on parole in Victoria.

Victoria police have confirmed to Global News that Munro’s parole has been revoked, and he remains in custody. They did not release details on any new charges he may be facing.

On March 14, 1980, Munro along with his brother Jamie entered a Toronto restaurant on Queen Street West and pointed loaded firearms at patrons, demanding cash.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One employee escaped and managed to alert a passing police squad car. Inside was Const. Sweet. Soon after he entered the restaurant, Craig shot him in the chin and in the chest.

After being shot, Sweet pleaded for his life for 90 minutes, but was met with taunts from the Munro brothers, who told him he’d never see his three daughters again.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweet was rushed to hospital thanks to the actions of Sgt. Eddie Adamson who defied orders and stormed into the restaurant. Despite his efforts, Sweet died in hospital that night.

Adamson never forgave himself for Sweet’s death and committed suicide in 2005, surrounded by clippings related to the shooting in the restaurant that night.

A jury convicted Munro of first-degree murder in 1981. He was sentenced to life in prison, but was granted parole two years ago.

–with files from Catherine McDonald and Adam McDowell