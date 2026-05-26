Novo Nordisk will slash Ozempic price for some, ‘aligning’ with generics

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Some Canadians will be able to buy brand-name GLP-1 drug Ozempic at a reduced price, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes as two generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy, both produced by Novo Nordisk, have started arriving in Canadian pharmacies, which means patients who use the drug to treat diabetes or for weight loss may have more options for a fraction of the cost.

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved both Dr. Reddy’s and Apotex’s generic semaglutide — the active ingredient in brand-name Ozempic that is prescribed for diabetes and Wegovy, which is the same drug but under a different name and at a higher dose when prescribed for weight loss.

The drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists, work by triggering insulin release, blocking sugar production in your liver and making you feel full for longer by slowing the flow of food through the digestive system.

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On Tuesday, Novo Nordisk said it would reduce the price of its brand-name Ozempic for some Canadian consumers.

Starting Friday, eligible Canadians who do not have public or private coverage will be able to buy Ozempic for less, “aligning their medication costs with generic alternatives,” Novo Nordisk Canada said.

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The reduced price can be accessed using a Novo Nordisk Savings Card, which can be used at local pharmacies across Canada, excluding Quebec, and will be applied automatically at Novo Nordisk Care Rx operated by Rexall.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that eligible patients who choose Ozempic can stay on the brand because of these additional savings,” said Iain Graham, general manager at Novo Nordisk Canada.

Apotex is based in Canada and says it began shipping its product on Tuesday.

India-based Dr. Reddy’s said in an email to The Canadian Press that its semaglutide has already arrived in “select” Canadian pharmacies and will be available more widely across the country in the coming days.

Apotex said its generic semaglutide will be approximately one-third the price of Novo Nordisk’s brand-name Ozempic.

A spokesperson for Dr. Reddy’s did not disclose pricing details to The Canadian Press except to say that it will be “competitive.”

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0:44 Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic

Ozempic and Wegovy currently cost hundreds of dollars a month, depending on the dosage dispensed, in some cases more than $450.

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are usually covered for Type 2 diabetes under public drug plans, but only a small number of private insurers cover the use of the drugs for weight management.

Ontario lists Ozempic as a “Limited Use drug,” which means a doctor has to confirm that it meets the specific needs of the patient, while Alberta treats Ozempic as a step therapy, which means patients are required to try other treatments first.

In December 2025, negotiations that could have led to coverage of Wegovy under Canadian public health plans broke down.

Novo Nordisk had been approached about talks to bring down the cost of the medication by securing coverage under Canada’s public health system.

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Canada’s Drug Agency, a non-profit that looks at the cost-effectiveness of different medications, asked the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which negotiates prices for drugs on behalf of provincial, territorial and federal governments, to talk with Novo Nordisk.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance says on its website that those negotiations have “concluded without agreement (manufacturer declined negotiation).”

— with files from Global’s Ariel Rabinovitch and The Canadian Press