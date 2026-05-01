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Health

Canada approves 2nd generic version of semaglutide

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 2:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves generic semaglutide for adults with type 2 diabetes'
Health Canada approves generic semaglutide for adults with type 2 diabetes
RELATED: The first generic semaglutide has been authorized for use in Canada. Health reporter Katherine Ward looks at how the move could help more Canadians gain access to the medication.
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The second generic version of semaglutide — the medication in brand-name drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — has been approved by Health Canada, this one manufactured by Canadian company Apotex.

Health Canada approved the first generic version of Ozempic Tuesday night. The first generic semaglutide – the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic – is being manufactured by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in India and is approved for the once-weekly treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults.

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Canada is the first G7 country to authorize generic semaglutide. There are now seven other submissions currently under review for generic semaglutide.

Dr. Hertzel Gerstein, a professor in the medicine department at McMaster University and a diabetes physician, has told Global News that there is not much difference between name-brand and generic semaglutide drugs.

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“When Health Canada approves a generic version of a drug, they go through a very rigorous process and ensure that the drug that they’re approving is as close to the original drug chemically as it can possibly be,” he said. 

“The fact that they’ve [Health Canada] approved it should reassure most people that if they’re using one of these generic drugs, it should be a very similar, if not identical, effect as would be if they would take the original, copied drug.” 

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