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One person is dead after being stabbed while on a TTC bus Thursday night, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to Eglinton and Falmouth avenues at 10:04 p.m. Nov. 26 for reports of someone stabbed on a bus.

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Paramedics took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A male victim was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Police said one suspect fled on foot. A description was not immediately available.

The homicide squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.