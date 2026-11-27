One person is dead after being stabbed while on a TTC bus Thursday night, Toronto police say.
Police said officers were called to Eglinton and Falmouth avenues at 10:04 p.m. Nov. 26 for reports of someone stabbed on a bus.
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Paramedics took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A male victim was later pronounced dead at hospital.
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Police said one suspect fled on foot. A description was not immediately available.
The homicide squad is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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