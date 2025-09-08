Alleged Trump drawing from Epstein ‘birthday book’ released by Democrats

Send this page to someone via email

A suggestive note and drawing, allegedly created by United States President Donald Trump for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, has been released to the public by the Democratic Party.

This comes after Trump threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal in July for reporting Trump had produced the suggestive letter and drawing as part of an album created by Ghislaine Maxell for Epstein at the time.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In response, Trump called the creations “a fake thing,” and added “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025