U.S. News

Alleged Trump drawing from Epstein ‘birthday book’ released by Democrats

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
Trump sues Wall Street Journal for $10B over article tying him to Jeffrey Epstein
A multi-billion-dollar legal battle is playing out in the wake of a bombshell report detailing U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged ties to a convicted sex offender. The Republican leader now going after the Wall Street Journal, claiming the publication libelled him in a report saying that Trump gave Jeffrey Epstein, the late, disgraced billionaire, a birthday note that included crude drawings and cryptic messages. Candice Cole reports. – Jul 19, 2025
A suggestive note and drawing, allegedly created by United States President Donald Trump for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, has been released to the public by the Democratic Party.

This comes after Trump threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal in July for reporting Trump had produced the suggestive letter and drawing as part of an album created by Ghislaine Maxell for Epstein at the time.

In response, Trump called the creations “a fake thing,” and added “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

