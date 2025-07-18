Menu

Headline link
Trump threatens lawsuit as WSJ reveals ‘bawdy’ 2003 letter to Epstein

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 11:48 am
3 min read
Wall Street Journal report claims Trump left Epstein ‘bawdy’ 50th birthday letter
A Wall Street Journal report claims to have seen a leather-bound book made for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday that contains what it calls a 'bawdy' letter from Donald Trump. The president has disputed the letter’s veracity.
U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal after the publication revealed details of a “bawdy” note it says was written by Trump, alongside a lewd sketch of a naked woman, to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday.

Trump promised the lawsuit after the WSJ described a suggestive letter it contends included the president’s name as part of a 2003 album created by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein.

Trump denied the note was of his creation and, according to the WSJ, said the letter was “a fake thing.”

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he added. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

“I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else.”

The WSJ said the note bore Trump’s signature and contained “several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.”

“A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts,” it says, with the president’s signature written in a “squiggly” font below her waist and a final line that reads: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. View image in full screen
Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Fla,. 1997. Davidoff Studios / Getty Images

Trump and Epstein were friends throughout the 90s and early 2000s, according to the WSJ article, and socialized both casually and professionally, including at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In 2002, the future president told New York Magazine he had known Epstein for 15 years.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life,” Trump told the outlet.

The pair fell out over an alleged business dispute in 2004, and before Epstein pleaded guilty to a 2008 charge for procuring prostitution.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday night, Trump reiterated his pledge to pursue legal action against the Rupert Murdoch-owned paper.

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk,” he wrote. “Also, I don’t draw pictures.

“I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT.”

President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on July 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Central Texas today to meet with first responders and local elected officials involved with the recovery process from last week's flash flooding event that has claimed more than 120 lives. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on July 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee / Getty Images
News of the letter broke after Trump targeted his own supporters pushing for the release of the Epstein files, saying they were “weaklings” for demanding to see the documents and attempted to place blame on Democrats, who he claimed created the Epstein files narrative as a “hoax.”

The president spent years building political support from those who have stoked claims of a cover-up of Epstein’s 2019 death, which conspiracists claimed was ruled a suicide to protect the former financier’s wealthy friends from incrimination.

Click to play video: 'Trump plagued by MAGA backlash from handling of Epstein files'
Trump plagued by MAGA backlash from handling of Epstein files

Thursday’s revelation — coupled with frustration from Trump-allied lawmakers on Capitol Hill — pushed Trump to abruptly reverse course and direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to try to make some of the documents in the case public.

Bondi said she would seek court permission Friday to release grand jury information, but it would require a judge’s approval, and she and Trump were silent on the additional evidence collected by federal law enforcement in the sprawling investigation that Bondi last week announced she would not release.

— with files from The Associated Press

