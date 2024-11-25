Menu

The Curator

12 winter essentials for happy and healthy pets

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 25, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
pet essentials for winter View image in full screen
Pamper your pets with these adorable finds this holiday season.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Friends and family aren’t the only ones who deserve to get spoiled this festive season. From heating pads to insulated dog houses, speciality treats, paw-care products and everything in between –we’ve spotted the must-have items to keep your pets feeling warm and loved throughout the cold winter months. Read on to discover the purr-fect products that will bring joy and comfort to your furry companions this holiday season.

 

Pet Heating Pad
This heating pad for pets will keep your furry friends warm and cozy during those brisk winter months. With an auto-shut off feature and machine washable cover, this winter essential also provides relief for animals with arthritis, bone, and joint issues.
$44.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dog Paw Balm
Give your doggo the gift of hydrated paws with this dog paw balm that protects against icy cold snow, road salt, and moisturizes dry dog paws. It contains premium, vegan candelilla wax. With only five completely-safe edible ingredients and is completely lick-safe! Best applied before a walk or bedtime.
$23.95 on Amazon (was $29.95)

 

Nose Butter
It’s like lip balm but for pups – this nose butter will provide instant relief and hydration to your dog’s dry nose. Nourishing, easy-to-apply and made from natural ingredients like shea butter and almond oil.
$24.32 on Amazon

 

 

Fleece Dog Hoodie
Keep your little doggo comfy and warm on those winter walks with this adorable hoodie. It’s the perfect accessory for dogs under 20 lbs and comes in fashionable neutrals including black and grey.
$21.32 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Insulated Outdoor Dog House
Your pets can still enjoy the outdoors while having a warm place to hide away with this insulated dog house. With it’s 100% nature Fir wood and weather resistant build, your spoiled pup will love you for this one-of-a-kind kennel!
$219.99 on Amazon

 

Heated Cat Bed
Keep your kitty cozy with this energy-efficient and thermostatically controlled heated design with soft foam walls, a removable washable cover, and safety certification, providing comfort and warmth tailored to your cat’s needs.
$86.15 on Amazon

 

Strawberry Macaron Dog Treats
Treat your pup to gourmet strawberry macarons made with human-grade, natural ingredients; perfect for dogs of all sizes and special occasions, these long-lasting treats come in a six-count box and require no refrigeration.
$32.95 on Amazon

 

Luxury Pet Couch
No need to throw off your perfect planned home decor – this premium little couch was made for your spoiled furry friend. With soft cushions and a velvet surface, it’s almost guaranteed to be your pet’s favourite new hangout spot and will look fabulous in any space.
$127.49 on Amazon (was $139.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Heated Water Bowl
Keep water from freezing during those chilly months with a heated water bowl that will keep their drinking water at an ideal temperature, no matter the weather. Made of made of BPA free pp plastic and an anti-chew cord, and suitable for tons of different animals.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Warm Bird Nest House
Your birds will love these cozy flannel hammocks for play and sleep, providing warmth, comfort, and a secure spot to relax. Simple to hang in any cage and easy to store with their foldable design.
$9.76 on Amazon

 

Small Animal Bed
Keep all your furry little friends safe and warm with this tent hideout and open-air bed. Made with ultra-soft and breathable cotton, it’s perfect for small animals like guinea pigs, bunnies, and hedgehogs.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Waterproof Dog Boots with Reflective Velcro
Long winter walks won’t be a problem with these waterproof dog boots with reflective velcro. Made with breathable, anti-slip protection for injured paws and durable grip for all terrains and activities.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

