Festive PJ sets for your holiday family photoshoot

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to take your holiday ‘gram to the next level? Ditch the standard fireside family photo and step up your game with matching festive PJs! Don’t worry—we’ve got everything you need for your best shot yet, no pros required.

Gender-Neutral Printed Button-Front PJ Set for Kids Gather the gang for a festive pic by the tree with these matching Jingle Jammies! Designed for ultimate comfort, they feature a notched collar, long sleeves and a full button front. The playful all-over print seals the deal. $26.99 at Old Navy

Story continues below advertisement

Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching PJs Get mom, dad and kids in the holiday spirit with these classic, silky button-downs. You’ll come up with the perfect pose in the four holiday-themed colours and patterns–minus the candy cane bribes to get everyone smiling. $59.99 on Amazon

hristmas Tree and Snowflake Print Matching Christmas PJs Featuring a classic Christmas tree and snowflake print and festive stripes, these cozy pajamas bring the perfect holiday vibe. Soft, cheerful, and camera-ready, they’ll make for a family photo to treasure forever. $30.99 on Amazon

Spark Paws Holiday Design PJs If you can’t imagine a family holiday photo without your fur baby, get everyone dressed for the party in these pet and pet-parent outfits, adorned with gingerbread men, reindeer or snowman patterns. $41.50 at Spark

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Kinder Chocolate 2024 Advent Calendar – $6.49

Festive Holiday Socks – $29.99

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera – $89

Matching Rudolph Family PJ Set Your loved ones will fit right in with Dancer, Prancer and Vixen with this comfy fitted reindeer onesie. Red nose not included. $20 at Walmart

Santa Matching Christmas Family PJs Celebrate the holidays in cozy style with these matching Santa-themed family pajamas! Perfect for capturing Christmas morning memories, they’re designed for comfort, durability, and easy care—ensuring they’ll bring joy year after year. $39.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Kids' Christmas Light Design 2-Piece PJ Set Light up their holidays with this 100 per cent cotton kids’ two-piece pajama set. Featuring a funl all-over print, it’s perfect for spreading holiday cheer while keeping them comfy all night. Plus, the classic crew neck and elastic-waist pants ensure cozy, unrestricted movement for bedtime. $14.25 at Joe Fresh

Adult Printed Sleeper Mom and dad can both wear this unisex one-piece–think snuggling up by the fire with hot chocolate and marshmallows after you take that iconic photo. $41.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Personalized Christmas Stocking – $13.99

Story continues below advertisement

4-Pack Parent-Child Santa Hats – $22.99

Artificial Norfolk Pine Garland – $26