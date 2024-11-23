Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Festive PJ sets for your holiday family photoshoot

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted November 23, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
Family Christmas PJs View image in full screen
Matching sets the whole family (including pets) will adore.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to take your holiday ‘gram to the next level? Ditch the standard fireside family photo and step up your game with matching festive PJs! Don’t worry—we’ve got everything you need for your best shot yet, no pros required.

 

Gender-Neutral Printed Button-Front Pajama Set for Kids
Gender-Neutral Printed Button-Front PJ Set for Kids
Gather the gang for a festive pic by the tree with these matching Jingle Jammies! Designed for ultimate comfort, they feature a notched collar, long sleeves and a full button front. The playful all-over print seals the deal.
$26.99 at Old Navy

 

Family Christmas PJs
Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching PJs
Get mom, dad and kids in the holiday spirit with these classic, silky button-downs. You’ll come up with the perfect pose in the four holiday-themed colours and patterns–minus the candy cane bribes to get everyone smiling.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

hristmas Tree and Snowflake Print Matching Christmas PJs
Featuring a classic Christmas tree and snowflake print and festive stripes, these cozy pajamas bring the perfect holiday vibe. Soft, cheerful, and camera-ready, they’ll make for a family photo to treasure forever.
$30.99 on Amazon

 

Spark Paws Christmas PJ set
Spark Paws Holiday Design PJs
If you can’t imagine a family holiday photo without your fur baby, get everyone dressed for the party in these pet and pet-parent outfits, adorned with gingerbread men, reindeer or snowman patterns.
$41.50 at Spark
Reindeer onesie
Matching Rudolph Family PJ Set
Your loved ones will fit right in with Dancer, Prancer and Vixen with this comfy fitted reindeer onesie. Red nose not included.
$20 at Walmart
Santa Matching Christmas Family PJs
Celebrate the holidays in cozy style with these matching Santa-themed family pajamas! Perfect for capturing Christmas morning memories, they’re designed for comfort, durability, and easy care—ensuring they’ll bring joy year after year.
$39.98 on Amazon
Joe Fresh Kids' PJ set
Kids' Christmas Light Design 2-Piece PJ Set
Light up their holidays with this 100 per cent cotton kids’ two-piece pajama set. Featuring a funl all-over print, it’s perfect for spreading holiday cheer while keeping them comfy all night. Plus, the classic crew neck and elastic-waist pants ensure cozy, unrestricted movement for bedtime.
$14.25 at Joe Fresh

 

Adult Printed Sleeper
Mom and dad can both wear this unisex one-piece–think snuggling up by the fire with hot chocolate and marshmallows after you take that iconic photo.
$41.99 on Amazon

 

