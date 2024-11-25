12 best gifts for pets and pet parents

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s true that our human loved ones—the kids and parents and friends—deserve a spot on our holiday shopping lists. But there’s one group of besties that best not be forgotten: the cats and dogs that turn our houses into homes. Now, it’s your chance to make them a part of the festive fun. Discover the very best gifts for pets this season, from puzzle feeders and food toppers to quirky chew toys. (Of course, this pet gift guide is excellent for any pet parents on your list, too!)

The top-rated puzzle feeder

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Treat Puzzle A favourite of trainers, Nina Ottosson’s treat-dispensing puzzles are designed to challenge and entertain intelligent (or mischief-making) dogs. This version is considered expert level and requires dogs to shift the tiles to access treats. $33.58 on Amazon (was $39.52)

For something a little easier, give this slow feeder dog puzzle a try.

The plush-and-playful cat tunnel

Whisker City Cozy Pop-Open Play Tunnel Cat Toy This retractable cat tunnel is the perfect enrichment toy for bored kitties. They can play hide and seek on their own, or with other furry friends, and even enjoy some alone time when they’re tired of their human family. $20 at Petsmart

The ultra-Canadian cat toy

One Paw Maple Syrup Cat Toy Set How cute is this Canadiana cat toy? The three pieces are right on theme with a maple leaf teaser wand, plush maple syrup bottle and furry plaid mitten toy. Designed to entertain cats and relieve stress and anxiety, the toys can be used for batting, chasing, pouncing and general goofy merriment. $10 at Walmart

The tasty food topper

Caledon Farms Pork Sprinkles Whether you have a picky eater or simply want to make dinner o’clock more exciting, these pork sprinkles can help. Simply shake the all-natural goodness over your dog’s kibble or wet food and watch them devour it. The Canadian brand also makes beef and chicken versions. $7 at Canadian Tire

The stylish cat cave

MEOWFIA Premium Felt Cat Bed A cat cave that’s cozy and adds style to your space? Score! This merino-wool bed can be used as a cave or padded mat and comes in two sizes: medium and large. Choose from three different colours—beige, light grey and rose gold—to suit your décor. $74.99 on Amazon

The genius enrichment mat

Pet Parents Forager Snuffle Mat One of the top creative gifts for dogs, this snuffle mat was designed to encourage foraging. It can be used for meals (particularly if you have a pet that scarfs their food) or simply as a pet enrichment toy for dogs to use their nose to find treats. The absorbent material is also ideal for sopping up slobber and spills by the water bowl. $27.99 on Amazon

The odour minimizer

Litter Genie Style Pail Hold up to 14 days of used cat litter with this sleek pail with odour-locking technology. Simply scoop the clumps, dump them in the bin and pull the handle. Your home will smell fresher and you won’t need to empty the trash every day. $19.97 on Amazon (was $27.97)

The festive dog toy

One Paw Gingerbread Dog Toy Your home may be filled with holiday décor, but are your pet toys on theme? Now they can be with this cheery gingerbread toy. Its braided rope hair is perfect for playing tug, while the soft-yet-durable body can be used for chewing and cuddling. $10 at Walmart

The interactive cat feeder

Catit Interactive Treat Puzzle for Cats Dogs aren’t the only ones that enjoy pet puzzle toys. Cats also deserve a little playtime. This interactive toy features six enrichment areas: treat tubes, a pyramid forest, a treat cave, feeder bubbles, a food spiral and tunnels to encourage slow eating and mentally stimulating play. $25.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

The treat-dispensing camera

Furbo 360 Degree Dog Camera Ever wonder what your dog is up to when you leave the house? This rotating camera can track their movements with video straight to your phone. It can also notify you of barking and dispense treats, plus it has two-way audio so you can give instructions or curb bad behaviour. $169 on Amazon (was $264)

The kitschy catnip toy

Petco Blush Sushi Bento Box Catnip Toys, Set of 3 Forget the standard mouse cat toys with catnip. This sushi set is even better with its three plush squeakers (a sushi roll with chopsticks and two nigiris) infused with catnip. Use it to stimulate their natural instincts and get them moving. $11 at Canadian Tire

The handy road trip helper

Manificent Back Seat Extender Pet parents know that driving with dogs is a pain. They either refuse to say in the back or their carriers go flying any time you hit the brakes. That’s why a seat extender is one of the best gifts for pets. It prevents dogs from climbing into the front and gives them ample room to stretch without falling to the floor—whether they’re lying directly on the anti-slip extender or in a cozy bed. $115.59 on Amazon (was $135.99)

