Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is giving “serious consideration” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship.

On Saturday, Trump posted about the actor and comedian on Truth Social, writing, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he added in his post.

O’Donnell responded to Trump and shared his post from Truth Social on her Instagram account, writing, “the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself.”

“This is why i moved to ireland – he is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity – i stand in direct opposition all he represents – so do millions of others,” she wrote.

“U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies – ur a bad joke who cant form a coherent sentence,” O’Donnell concluded her post, adding “#nevertrump.”

On Friday, O’Donnell posted a video on TikTok talking about Wimbledon and quickly changed to the topic of Trump.

“What’s happening is not American… I just read a post that he made. He said there were tremendous floods based on water. What?” O’Donnell said, talking about the floods in Texas.

“You can’t deny his mental decline. You can’t deny that that’s supposed to be the best and the brightest that America has to offer,” she continued. “He is definitely in a decline and if you can’t see that I don’t know what to tell you.”

O’Donnell went on to ask how Americans “can not every day be worried about what has become of” America.

“You can take this tape and put it on all the GLP Fox shows, say, ‘Look she’s crazy. Look she’s fat. Look she looks old. Look she’s gay. Look she’s dumb. Don’t listen to her.’ And you’re listening to a con man who’s a cult leader and I know that’s scary for you to try and ingest but you got to stop having willful blindness,” she said.

In March, O’Donnell revealed that she is no longer living in the United States and confirmed that she has moved to Ireland.

“Moved here on January 15 and it’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell, 63, said she’s currently in the process of getting her Irish citizenship, revealing that she has Irish grandparents.

“That’s what’s going on and that’s where I’ve been and what I’ve been doing,” she added. “Although I was never someone who I thought would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she said.

O’Donnell said that it’s been “heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically” and hard for her personally.

She went on to encourage Americans “to protest, to demand that we follow our constitution and our country.”

“And not a king, not a man, and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style,” she added.

O’Donnell is not the first American celebrity to discuss the idea of moving abroad after U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

In February, director James Cameron said his New Zealand citizenship is “imminent” and hinted at plans to relocate to the country permanently.

According to the Guardian, Cameron has long been vocal about his plans to live in New Zealand and Trump’s current presidency, which he described as “horrifying” and “like watching a car crash over and over again,” is a recent catalyst.

“I see it as a turn away from everything decent,” he said of the Trump administration. “America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit.”

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman