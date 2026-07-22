Toronto pro-Palestinian protester charged with terrorism over alleged Hamas links

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A pro-Palestinian demonstrator has been charged with terrorism over his alleged actions in association with Hamas, Toronto police said Wednesday.

Ahmad Hassan Hajahmad, 33, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Toronto police hate crime unit and the RCMP national security team.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Toronto Police Service said that between May 25 and Sept. 7, 2024, Hajahmad attended pro-Palestinian demonstrations in downtown Toronto.

Using a microphone, Hajahmad made public statements that advocated for “harm against members of the Israeli and Jewish communities,” police said.

Police said they searched his residence on March 7, 2025, and seized “multiple electronic devices.”

The evidence supported “the allegation that the accused acted for the benefit of, and in association with, Hamas, a designated terrorist group,” police added.

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The Ontario and federal attorneys general approved the charges on July 20.

Hamas is “a radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization,” according to the Public Safety Canada website. It is on Canada’s list of designated terror groups.

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On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas gunmen crossed into Israel and killed more than 800 civilians, including Canadian citizens. The Israeli military response killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The case against Hajahmad makes the rare alleged link between pro-Palestinian protests and the Hamas terrorist organization.

Hajahmad has been charged with participating in or contributing to activities of a terrorist group. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

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“Investigations into criminal offences committed at demonstrations do not end when the event is over,” said Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw.

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He said police had worked closely with the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team “to pursue the terrorism charge warranted by the investigation.”

“These complex investigations underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen our Counter Terrorism Security Unit so we can identify and investigate evolving threats to public safety.”

Hajahmad could not be reached for comment. He was scheduled to return to the Armoury court in Toronto on Aug. 26.

“Governments and authorities across Canada must do more to confront those who are radicalizing people in our streets to support violence and promote terrorist organizations, ” said the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

The Jewish advocacy group said police and national security agencies must have adequate counter-terrorism resources “to enforce the law and keep Canadians safe.”

“This is essential for Canada to prevent the kind of deadly terrorist attacks that have been carried out in the U.S., UK and Australia — particularly in light of recent reports detailing Hamas terror cells operating across Europe.”

Hate crimes targeting Canada’s Jewish community spiked following the 2023 Hamas attack, but dipped last year.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, Jews were the victims of 71 per cent of the religious hate crimes in 2025.

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But acts of antisemitism have increased again since the U.S. and Israel began airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca