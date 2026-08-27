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4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 27, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    Once again liberal policies showing Canadians that there is no justice in this country. Our softness on crime is going to cause more and more devastation until we get someone in office with a spine to hold these people accountable.

  2. More info needed
    August 27, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Why were the dogs loose?

  3. Les
    August 27, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Then what happened? Someone must be accountable.

  4. Dave
    August 27, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Poor dogs

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No charges laid after N.S. boy killed in dog attack: RCMP

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 9:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teacher of boy killed in dog attack wants him to be remembered as someone who uplifted others'
Teacher of boy killed in dog attack wants him to be remembered as someone who uplifted others
WATCH: Teacher of boy killed in dog attack wants him to be remembered as someone who uplifted others – Jan 13, 2026
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No charges will be laid following a dog attack that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County in January, RCMP said.

Police said in an update Thursday that they have concluded their investigation and there are “insufficient grounds” to lay charges.

“This remains a heartbreaking incident,” Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, with the Shelburne RCMP, said in a release. “Our thoughts are with the youth’s loved ones and everyone in the community who’s been affected by this loss.”

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Drew Nickerson, a Grade 8 student at Shelburne Regional High School, was mauled by three dogs while riding his bike in Welshtown, N.S., on Jan. 3. He was airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where he died of his injuries.

RCMP identified the three “large-breed dogs” as two cane corsos and a Rottweiler. The dogs were euthanized after the attack.

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Police undertook a “detailed investigation” that included analysis of video footage, witness and neighbour interviews and a review of information from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

RCMP previously said the dog owners were co-operative in the investigation.

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