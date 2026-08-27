No charges laid after N.S. boy killed in dog attack: RCMP

No charges will be laid following a dog attack that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County in January, RCMP said.
Police said in an update Thursday that they have concluded their investigation and there are “insufficient grounds” to lay charges.
“This remains a heartbreaking incident,” Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, with the Shelburne RCMP, said in a release. “Our thoughts are with the youth’s loved ones and everyone in the community who’s been affected by this loss.”
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Drew Nickerson, a Grade 8 student at Shelburne Regional High School, was mauled by three dogs while riding his bike in Welshtown, N.S., on Jan. 3. He was airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where he died of his injuries.
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RCMP identified the three “large-breed dogs” as two cane corsos and a Rottweiler. The dogs were euthanized after the attack.
Police undertook a “detailed investigation” that included analysis of video footage, witness and neighbour interviews and a review of information from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.
RCMP previously said the dog owners were co-operative in the investigation.
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